Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Allah's Spacious Earth



by

Omar Sayfo



general information | our review | links | about the author

Hungarian title: Allah tágas földje

Translated by Paul Olchváry

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid -- and depressingly close to too many contemporary circumstances

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Allah's Spacious Earth is set some time "well into the twenty-first century" but the world is not much more technologically advanced than our present-day one -- the only significant difference being that surveillance drones seem much more advanced and their use more widespread. There has, however, been a considerable political reälignment, with the European nations coälescing into a Pan-European Federation while across the Mediterranean they now face a unified North African Union.

Narrator Nasim begins his story in his late teens. He is the son of immigrants, born in and a citizen of this European country and with little connection to the Arab homeland that his family came from. He is nominally Muslim, but hardly religious.

Nasim and his family live in what is called the Zone, an immigrant neighborhood whose separation from the rest of the city is reïnforced by the river which: "separated our home from the outside world like a national border". It is not entirely cut off, but can be, for those who want it that way, a world of its own:

Anyone who wanted to could live out his life without ever venturing into other parts of the city. Those who could got work inside the Zone, and if that didn't pan out, they commuted between the Zone and their workplace, cutting their route to the shortest distance and the shortest time possible.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 July 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Eastern European literature

See Index of Arabic literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Hungarian-writing author Omar Sayfo was born in 1982.

- Return to top of the page -