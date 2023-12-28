Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Marie



by

Madeleine Bourdouxhe



French title: À la recherche de Marie

Translated and with an Afterword by Faith Evans

Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly done rich character portrait

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 14/6/2016 Nicholas Lezard Sunday Times A+ 3/8/1997 Joan Smith Sunday Times . 14/6/1998 Trevor Lewis The Times . 26/7/1997 Kate Hatfield The Times . 9/7/2016 Fiona Wilson

From the Reviews :

"This is one of the most French novels I have ever read. (...) There are times when Marie’s state of mind makes me want to say, “Oh, come on .” The book is almost self-parodically French, ruminating on the grand questions of life in a way most English novels do not. But then events (...) encourage such speculation, and Bourdouxhe is confident enough in her ability and purpose to bring up these questions without apology or irony. It is a remarkable novel very well translated, with a useful afterword, by Faith Evans." - Nicholas Lezard, The Guardian





.” The book is almost self-parodically French, ruminating on the grand questions of life in a way most English novels do not. But then events (...) encourage such speculation, and Bourdouxhe is confident enough in her ability and purpose to bring up these questions without apology or irony. It is a remarkable novel very well translated, with a useful afterword, by Faith Evans." - "(H)er novel, Marie , which has finally been translated more than 50 years after its original publication, is an unforgettable, thrilling achievement. What it does, no less, is stake a claim to Bourdouxhe's rightful position alongside Proust and Virginia Woolf as an explorer of interior life. (...) What makes this novel so extraordinary is the way in which the author characterises Marie's desire, and its fulfilment, not as the encumbrance it has been for so many tragic heroines down the ages, but as a liberation. (...) Herein lies the novel's magnificence: its determination to extend the imaginative boundaries of what it means to be a woman in a way which invites comparison with the mature work of Charlotte Brontë." - Joan Smith, Sunday Times





, which has finally been translated more than 50 years after its original publication, is an unforgettable, thrilling achievement. What it does, no less, is stake a claim to Bourdouxhe's rightful position alongside Proust and Virginia Woolf as an explorer of interior life. (...) What makes this novel so extraordinary is the way in which the author characterises Marie's desire, and its fulfilment, not as the encumbrance it has been for so many tragic heroines down the ages, but as a liberation. (...) Herein lies the novel's magnificence: its determination to extend the imaginative boundaries of what it means to be a woman in a way which invites comparison with the mature work of Charlotte Brontë." - "(Y)ou will be pleasantly surprised, too, by the way that Bourdouxhe compresses the themes of recovered memories and living experience into an arresting Proustian miniature. (...) The beauty of love and "the moment of life" are expressed with lyrical vigour." - Trevor Lewis, Sunday Times





"Their chief concern is to re-create the physical texture of their heroines' lives and the emotions and memories triggered by their senses. The original title of Bourdouxhe's novel, A la Recherche de Marie, makes clear the source of her inspiration. She brilliantly evokes not only the dazzle of a white road in the Côte d'Azur, but also the pleasure Marie finds drinking with soldiers on a train and the horror of pumping saline into her sister." - Kate Hatfield, The Times

The complete review 's Review :

The original French title of Marie is À la recherche de Marie and, as widely noted, the slim novel is Proustian in more than just its title (though certainly not its size). Its protagonist is thirty-year-old Marie, quite happily married to Jean -- "Jean, the only man I love in the whole world ... Her heart was drowning in an infinite tenderness, and her mind began to create strange pictures" when the novel opens, the two of them enjoying a long, leisurely summer holiday. Their Paris life is also comfortable -- "a wife, a husband, a household, a Germaine" (the household help) --, and Marie seems without any great ambitions or clear desires:

She doesn't want a child as one wants an ideal, she likes neither luxury nor receptions, she has scarcely any friends, she hates choosing wallpaper, and she does not believe in happiness. Does this mean she loves nothing, awaits nothing ?

Instead of going home Marie continued to walk aimlessly around Paris. Head and heart empty, she lived only in the present, and as she wandered along the streets and boulevards, took in only what opened up before her.

If she experienced any happiness, it was the strange, hard pleasure of availability. She walked with a steady step, her eyes clear, her head unusually high.

Refusing to struggle, refusing to be alone, refusing to suffer: it's all refusal, all along the way ! When women suffer, when they are hurt, what do they do ? Cut their losses, that's what. A cowardly flight towards peace, towards annihilation ...

Marie summons up and recalls all the sounds, the smells, the sights of this garden, and abandons herself to them.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2023

About the Author :

Belgian author Madeleine Bourdouxhe lived 1906 to 1996.

