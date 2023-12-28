|
Marie
Our Assessment:
B+ : neatly done rich character portrait
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The original French title of Marie is À la recherche de Marie and, as widely noted, the slim novel is Proustian in more than just its title (though certainly not its size). Its protagonist is thirty-year-old Marie, quite happily married to Jean -- "Jean, the only man I love in the whole world ... Her heart was drowning in an infinite tenderness, and her mind began to create strange pictures" when the novel opens, the two of them enjoying a long, leisurely summer holiday. Their Paris life is also comfortable -- "a wife, a husband, a household, a Germaine" (the household help) --, and Marie seems without any great ambitions or clear desires:
She doesn't want a child as one wants an ideal, she likes neither luxury nor receptions, she has scarcely any friends, she hates choosing wallpaper, and she does not believe in happiness. Does this mean she loves nothing, awaits nothing ?On the seaside shore Marie glimpses a man, and their eyes briefly meet -- and suddenly everything changes. She both draws completely inward -- "she breathes her own breath: 'Are you there, Marie ? Yes, I'm still here, quite alone in my own arms ... Marie !'" -- and ventures outward, suddenly taking risks she could not imagine before, like taking a boat onto the water. After she rows about some and is back on shore her friends who have been looking for her note: "If we didn't know how scared you are of the water we'd have thought you'd gone out all alone on your own, in a boat or a canoe or something ! But there was no danger of that, was there ?" Marie keeps her little adventure to herself -- like the ones that follow; her journey of self-discovery, if you will, is very much hers, and she keeps it that way.
She comes across the young mystery man again, and their encounter is already a more intimate one, but only goes so far -- but she takes the telephone number he gives her. They will meet up again, as Marie begins not so much to find herself as to let herself be -- typically then:
Instead of going home Marie continued to walk aimlessly around Paris. Head and heart empty, she lived only in the present, and as she wandered along the streets and boulevards, took in only what opened up before her.She engages with other men, too -- flirtations of sorts, but ones where she also remains in control, and:
If she experienced any happiness, it was the strange, hard pleasure of availability. She walked with a steady step, her eyes clear, her head unusually high.Even with the uncertainties of life and events, she oozes confidence, comfortably sure of herself. Among the few other significant figures in the novel is her sister Claudine -- who, despite being the older of the two, had always looked up to Marie. Married to an adoring but considerably older man, Claudine is much more desperate for affection and attention than Marie -- and while Marie remains close to her sister she also strongly condemns her sister's attitude:
Refusing to struggle, refusing to be alone, refusing to suffer: it's all refusal, all along the way ! When women suffer, when they are hurt, what do they do ? Cut their losses, that's what. A cowardly flight towards peace, towards annihilation ...There are only a few major events in the novel. Marie and her husband have to move to distant and provincial Maubeuge, where the firm Jean works for is based -- though Marie keeps up some connection with Paris, and they plan to eventually return -- and Claudine has a significant crisis, but otherwise the action, like Marie, practically drifts along.
Memory surfaces repeatedly, and Marie bobs along on it:
Marie summons up and recalls all the sounds, the smells, the sights of this garden, and abandons herself to them.But even as her memories and recollections infuse the present, Marie lives in the present rather than clinging solely to the past.
Early on Bourdouxhe had summed up: "Marie awaits Marie", and the novel describes that process then, of her self-encounter, as it were, her increased self-awareness and her satisfaction with her self. It makes for an impressive character-portrait, of a woman able to take joy in the world around her but whose happiness is not defined by or dependent on others.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2023
Belgian author Madeleine Bourdouxhe lived 1906 to 1996.
