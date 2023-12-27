

the complete review - poetry

The Lineage of the Raghus



by

Kalidasa



Sanskrit title: रघुवंशम्

Translated and edited by Csaba Dezső, Dominic Goodall, and Harunaga Isaacson

Previously translated by Gopal Raghynath Nandargikar ( The Raghuvamśa of Kālidāsa , 1897); unattributed ( Raghu Vamsha , in Works of Kalidasa 1901); P. de Lacy Johnson ( The Raghuvança , 1902); M.R.Kale ( The Raghuvaṃśa of Kālidāsa , 1922); Kavasseri Narayana Anantapadmanabhan ( Raghuvamsam of Kalidasa , 1973); Chintaman Ramchandra Devadhar ( Raghuvamśa of Kālidāsa , 1985); and A.N.D.Haksar ( Raghuvamsam , 2016)

, 1897); unattributed ( , in 1901); P. de Lacy Johnson ( , 1902); M.R.Kale ( , 1922); Kavasseri Narayana Anantapadmanabhan ( , 1973); Chintaman Ramchandra Devadhar ( , 1985); and A.N.D.Haksar ( , 2016) This is a bilingual edition which includes the original Sanskrit text

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine edition with a solid if prosaic translation of a somewhat oddly shaped but lively work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Indian Literature* . (26:5) 9-10/1983 M.K. J. Royal Asiatic Society** . 7/1929 H.N.Randle

(* review of Gopal Raghynath Nandargikar's translation)

(** review of Louis Renou's French translation, La lignée des fils du soleil)

From the Reviews :

"Of the three Kavyas of Kalidasa -- Meghaduta, Kumarasambhava and Raghuvamsa none has better displayed the peculiar charm of Kalidasa's poetry than the present one. (...) The English translation, though literal, imbibes the spirit of the original." - M.K, Indian Literature





none has better displayed the peculiar charm of Kalidasa's poetry than the present one. (...) The English translation, though literal, imbibes the spirit of the original." - "Translations of a mahākāvya naturally provoke the reader to ask what the translator's aim can have been. In the case of a translation like that of Nandargikar the question is easy to answer; he meant to supply a key to every word in the text; a useful object, which he achieved with sufficient success to have earned the gratitude of many of us. (...) But when we read a version which preserves in carefully balanced clauses the antithetic style of the original, and which plainly has in view the aim of conveying in a modern language something of Kālidāsa's mastery of form, we are tempted to ask whether it is possible to convey enough of the spirit of the original to make translation of this character worth while. (...) The reader therefore who looks for epic breadth in the poem will be disappointed. (...) This is what provokes the question what the translator's aim can have been. He has to ignore effects duo to alliteration, assonance and play on words; and, when these are left out, nothing is left, in numerous stanzas, except perhaps an unreal antithesis." - H.N.Randle, Journal of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland

The complete review 's Review :

As the translators note in their Introduction, The Lineage of the Raghus is a celebrated example of a particular literary genre, "also referred to in translation as 'epic' but known in Sanskrit as the mahākāvya, 'court poem'" -- though it stands out among other famous examples of the genre because, unlike them, it has: "no single set of protagonists and, hence, no unity of plot".

The nineteen cantos (chapters) do follow and present 'the lineage of the Raghus', focusing in turn on various kings from that line, beginning with Dilipa. Several kings -- notably Raghu and Rama -- are covered across several chapters, but others are more quickly introduced and dealt with; much of the penultimate chapter is basically just as its title has it, 'A Catalogue of Kings'. (The chapter-titles are those given them by the translators and are not found in the original.)

The royalty presented here isn't that of known human history, but rather of a mythical time before -- where we find, for example: "Nearly ten thousand years passed with Dasharatha ruling the earth". Nevertheless, chapters tend to focus on specific episodes or events from these great swathes of time of these kings' rule.

From the forefather of the line, Dilipa, the bearing of a son -- an heir, allowing for the continuation of the Raghu-line -- is repeatedly a difficulty and an issue. So we find Dilipa putting aside even his royal duties in his quest to bear a son, looking for help and advice from a sage to whom he laments:

सो ऽहमिज्याविशुद्धात्मा प्रजालोपनिमीलितः।

प्रकाशश्चान्धकारश्चा लोकालोक इवाचलः॥



Here I am, my soul resplendent with sacrifices, but shadowed by the absence of offspring: I am light and I am dark, like the mountain that separates world from nonworld.

प्रस्थितायां प्रतिष्ठेथाः स्थितायां स्थानमाचरेः।

निषिण्णायां निषीदास्यां पीताम्भसि पिबेरपः॥



When she sets off, you set off. When she stands still, you stand still. When she sits, you sit. When she drinks water, you drink water.

त्याजितैः फलमुत्खातैर्भग्नैश्च बहुधा नृपैः|

तस्यासीदुल्बणो मार्गः पादपैरिव दन्तिनः॥



As the path of an elephant is clearly visible from the trees stripped of their fruits, or uprooted or broken in various ways, his path was clearly visible because of the kings forced to hand over their wealth, dethroned, or vanquished in various ways.

सङ्गामस्तुमुलस्तस्य पारसीकश्वसाधनैः|

शार्ङ्गकूजितविज्ञेयप्रतियोधे रजस्यभूत्॥



भल्लापवर्जितैस्तेषां शिरोभिः श्मश्रुलैर्महीम्|

तस्तार सरघाव्याप्तैः स क्षौद्रपटलैरिव॥



He fought a tumultuous battle with the Persian cavalry, the enemy soldiers recognizable through the dust only by the twanging of their bows.



He strewed the ground with their bearded heads, severed by sword-blade arrows, as if with honeycombs full of bees.

रूपं तदोजस्वि तदेव वीर्यं तदेव नैसर्गिकमुन्नतत्वम्|

न कारणात्स्वाद्बिभिदे कुमारः प्रवर्तितो दीप इव प्रदीपात्॥



The same strong build, the same heroic spirit, the same inborn loftiness -- the boy did not differ from the cause that made him, any more than one lamp lit from another.

निर्दोषमभवत्सर्वमाविष्कृतगुणं जगत्।

अन्वगादिव हि स्वर्गो गां गतं पुरुषोत्तमम्॥



The whole world became free of faults, with every virtue on display, for heaven seemed to follow the Supreme Being when he descended to earth.

किमात्मनिर्वादकथामुपेक्षे जायामदोषामुत सन्त्यजानि।

इत्येकपक्षाश्रयविक्लवत्वादासीत्स दोलाचलचित्तवृत्तिः ॥



Should I disregard this slander about me ? Or should I abandon my wife, innocent though she is ? His mind swung back and forth, incapable of deciding on either course of action.

In 9.1-60, devoted to a description of spring, there is a fixed alliterative pattern: the second, third, and fourth syllables of each fourth verse quarter (for this first verse: ma va tā) are identical to the fifth, sixth, and seventh syllables respectively (also ma va tā). Our translation cannot replicate this "sound effect," but it carries no narrative significance.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 December 2023

:

(* review of a different translation)

About the Author :

Indian author Kālidāsa probably lived during the reign of Candragupta II (ca. 380-413). Only three dramas and a few poems of his survive, but he continues to be revered as one of the greatest Sanskrit playwrights and poets.

