|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Lineage of the Raghus
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : fine edition with a solid if prosaic translation of a somewhat oddly shaped but lively work
See our review for fuller assessment.
(* review of Gopal Raghynath Nandargikar's translation)
(** review of Louis Renou's French translation, La lignée des fils du soleil)
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
As the translators note in their Introduction, The Lineage of the Raghus is a celebrated example of a particular literary genre, "also referred to in translation as 'epic' but known in Sanskrit as the mahākāvya, 'court poem'" -- though it stands out among other famous examples of the genre because, unlike them, it has: "no single set of protagonists and, hence, no unity of plot".
सो ऽहमिज्याविशुद्धात्मा प्रजालोपनिमीलितः।[As the translators note, there are many manuscripts of the Raghuvaṃśa, and hence also many textual variants; they record only the Vallabhadeva and Mallinatha variant readings (in an appendix) -- with this being an interesting case of their choosing the Vallabhadeva version for: प्रकाशश्चान्धकारश्चा. The more commonly reprinted Mallinatha version has it as the doubled प्रकाशश्चाप्रकाशश्च -- leading also into the doubling that follows, लोकालोक (effects that are, either way, in any case missing in the English translation).]
Dilipa is put to a test, charged with tending to and winning the favor of a cow:
प्रस्थितायां प्रतिष्ठेथाः स्थितायां स्थानमाचरेः।Proving himself when the cow is attacked by a lion -- willing to offer himself in the place of the animal ("He laid down his weapon and offered him his body, like a lump of meat") -- he is granted a boon, and of course requests a son, one: वंशस्य कर्तारमनन्तकीर्तिं ('who would establish a dynasty and enjoy glory without end'). This, then, is Raghu -- seen by Dilipa as: "a form of himself composed of his best qualities". Proving himself in a contest with Indra, the transition of power from father to son is completed with the handing over of "the white parasol, emblem of kingship", as Dilipa retreats from all things worldly.
Raghu quickly makes his mark, conquering far and wide:
त्याजितैः फलमुत्खातैर्भग्नैश्च बहुधा नृपैः|There are vivid descriptions of some of the battles:
सङ्गामस्तुमुलस्तस्य पारसीकश्वसाधनैः|Raghu does not cling to power and wealth, however, giving away his worldly riches -- and is blessed then with a son of his own, to carry on the family line, Aja -- who shows:
रूपं तदोजस्वि तदेव वीर्यं तदेव नैसर्गिकमुन्नतत्वम्|Among Aja's adventures then is the choosing of his bride -- or rather, her choosing him, as the beautiful Indumati, "the cynosure of a thousand eyes, the creator's supreme creation" selects the only worthy from the many suitors bidding for her hand. Raghu continues to help guide his son as Aja takes over the duties of leading the nation, as side by side: "they both attained success in their domains: dominion and liberation" -- until Raghu finally moves on: "by means of yogic meditation, he joined the eternal soul beyond darkness". Then Aja too becomes a father, Indumati giving birth to Dasharatha -- but tragedy soon follows, with Indumati's death, which Aja struggles to get over, just holding on until his son is old enough to take over -- and then: "longing to quit the wretched abode of his disease-ridden body, resolved to fast unto death".
Dasharatha is obsessed with hunting -- leading also to a tragedy -- and, like many in his line, long fails to conceive a son, "the light that frees one from the debt of the ancestors and instantly dispels the darkness of grief". (In his case, it's a really long time: nearly ten thousand years.) Godly intervention comes to his help here, too -- when he has proven himself worthy of it -- and that in no less form than Vishnu, who decides: "I myself will become the son of Dasharatha". But Dasharatha's bounty isn't singular, but rather even more fruitful, as, in the form of: "Vishnu's virile power -- the so called gruel" is divided between two of his wives, Kausalya and Kaikeyi, who then each also give half their portion to a third, Sumitra, leading to four births: Kausalya gives birth to Rama, Kaiyeki to Bharata, and Sumitra to twin boys, Lakshmana and Shatrughna.
With Vishnu born in these four forms:
निर्दोषमभवत्सर्वमाविष्कृतगुणं जगत्।Several chapters are devoted to Rama (and his wife Sita) -- and much of this is familiar from the Rāmāyaṇa (with its most famous author, Valmiki, making a cameo here as the मन्त्रकृत् ('wielder of mantras') that he was). So also then there is Kaikeyi's demand of dying Dasharatha when he is ready to anoint Rama as his successor -- that Rama be sent into exile for fourteen years and her own son, Bharata, to rule in his absence.
Rama spends the fourteen years in exile -- with Sita kidnapped and then rescued along the way, events that have repercussions, as his subjects then: "praise all your deeds, lord of men -- except for your taking back the queen after she had lived in the rākṣasa's palace". This troubles Rama more than it should, as he vacillates:
किमात्मनिर्वादकथामुपेक्षे जायामदोषामुत सन्त्यजानि।Of course, his decision is the tragic one .....
Their son Kusha is eventually made king, and he goes on to have a son with Kumudvati -- 'Aithi, the Perfect King', as the title of the seventeenth chapter has it. The litany of excellence found here is a bit more humdrum than most of what came before, admirable and all but little more.
The penultimate chapter, 'A Catalogue of Kings', is mostly little more than a roll-call, leading to Sudarshana, "now the single remaining strand of his lineage". The translators do note, in their endnotes, that: "names throughout this chapter are playfully echoed in varying ways (alliteration, etymologization, polyptoton, antanaclasis) by the surrounding words, often to underline their suitability", and give some examples in the endnotes, but this is mostly lost in translation.
The final chapter is also an odd add-on -- focused on yet another descendent of Raghu, but one who is no paragon, with the chapter focusing almost entirely on: 'Agnivarna's Revels'. After a dutiful beginning, he devotes himself almost exclusively and exhaustingly to sexual indulgence; eventually wasting away and dying -- but at least leaving a pregnant chief wife who then took over the running of the kingdom, in a somewhat anticlimactic conclusion -- though at least one where everything seems to be settled and orderly again.
Especially in its last chapters, it makes for a curiously shaped collection, Kalidasa not so much getting off the lineage track as seeming unsure where to take it. If uneven -- the first half is consistently stronger than most of the second --, for much of the way the story-telling is, however, quite solid, and while many of these myths are familiar -- especially those involving Rama -- Kalidasa presents some of the episodes and descriptions very well.
In their Introduction the translators find that: "It is striking, then, that the European reception of The Lineage of the Raghus seems not to have been enthusiastic", especially in comparison to its "extraordinary popularity" among, especially, Sanskrit readers, but it is perhaps not that surprising. It is an unwieldy work, for one -- not a neat, simple story, or series of stories, but rather a kind of mixed bag. More significantly, it is a poem and much of its appeal lies in Kalidasa's command and use of language -- which seems to have proven almost impossible to adequately convey in translation.
As the above examples show, the translators here rendered Kalidasa's verse in straightforward prose -- noting that they: "have attempted, while striving for readability, to be as literal as Kale and Nandargikar, but without adding suppletions in brackets". This gets a fair amount across, but also misses a great deal -- obvious from the facing Sanskrit original, or endnote-explanations such as:
In 9.1-60, devoted to a description of spring, there is a fixed alliterative pattern: the second, third, and fourth syllables of each fourth verse quarter (for this first verse: ma va tā) are identical to the fifth, sixth, and seventh syllables respectively (also ma va tā). Our translation cannot replicate this "sound effect," but it carries no narrative significance.'No narrative significance', perhaps, but this and a great deal more is thus lost. The endnotes do address some of this, giving readers some better sense of the original, but the non- (or poor) Sanskrit reader likely still comes away (accurately) feeling that they are missing a good deal of Kalidasa's art. Nevertheless, much of the expression, and many of the episodes, are strong enough that The Lineage of the Raghus is still an engaging and at times impressive read simply as plain English text.
The difficulties of presenting the text in translation -- and the fact that it lacks the neater unity of Kalidasa's other works -- make The Lineage of the Raghus somewhat less satisfying in translation than Kalidasa's other works; possibly a verse translation may hit a bit closer to the mark. (I have not seen A.N.D.Haksar's recent free-verse translation, Raghuvamsam (2016), and am curious as to how that compares.) This Murty Classical Library of India edition does have the great advantage of including the Sanskrit text facing the English translation -- which is of course the way to read it -- and the package as a whole, as it were, with Introduction, texts, and notes to both text and translation, make for a fine edition that should appeal both to the serious Sanskrit reader and the more casually interested English-speaking one.
- M.A.Orthofer, 27 December 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Indian author Kālidāsa probably lived during the reign of Candragupta II (ca. 380-413). Only three dramas and a few poems of his survive, but he continues to be revered as one of the greatest Sanskrit playwrights and poets.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review