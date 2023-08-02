Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

The Birth of Kumára



by

Kali·dasa



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Sanskrit title: कुमारसम्भवम्

Translated by David Smith

Previously translated by Ralph T.H. Griffith (cantos i-vii), as The Birth of the War-God (1853); M.R.Kale (cantos i-vii; later editions include viii), as Kumārasambhava (1917); and Hank Heifetz, as The Origin of the Young God (1985; re-issued as Kumarasambhavam)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid translation of a fine poem, though more supporting material would be welcome

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Bulletin SOAS* . (50:2) 1987 J.L.Brockington J. of the AOS* . (107:2) 4-6/1987 Robert A. Hueckstedt J. of Asian Studies* . (47:1) 2/1988 B.S.Miller Journal of Religion* . (68:2) 4/1988 David L. Gitomer J. Royal AS* . (1) 1987 Peter Khoroche Pacific Affairs* . (60:1) Spring/1987 Kathryn Hansen The Telgraph* . 31/7/2015 Subhoranjan Dasgupta ZDMG . (160:1) 2010 A.A.Esposito

(* review of a different translation)

From the Reviews :

"The translation itself is commendably close to the original and Heifetz has attempted to make some of the less immediately obvious detail clear by occasionally inserting an explanatory remark into the translation, usually though not invariably drawing attention to such additions in the notes, conversely, he sometimes silently simplifies a phrase (...). His style and the clarity of the expression are certainly an improvement on earlier translations, but such explanatory padding has not infrequently detracted from the tautness of the original expression, as has a tendency to prefer periphrastic expressions" - J.L.Brockington, Bulletin of the School of Oriental and African Studies





"This translation should serve as a model for anyone who aspires to translate poetry from the Sanskrit into English. Not only is it accurate, which is the easier part of translating, but it is also poetically sound, by far the more difficult part. (...) Despite its overall accuracy, beauty, and grace, a few improvements could be made in the translation and the notes" - Robert A. Hueckstedt, Journal of the American Oriental Society





"This version by Heifetz surpasses any extant translation and gives the reader a fine sense of the movement and content of the work. The verses are rendered with care and considerable skill in sustaining the narrative flow. Heifetz is sensitive to the various levels of meaning presented in a verse or verse sequence and is attentive to the poem's technical terminology." - Barbara Stoler Miller, Journal of Asian Studies





"Heifetz's rendering is nearly always accurate and achieves its effects with a restrained elegance. He rejects the elevated diction to which translators of Sanskrit often resort, but also eschews compression of syntax and imagery, thereby draining certain passages of the intense drama they possess in the original." - David L. Gitomer, Journal of Religion





"The translation keeps closely, too closely, to the original (...), taking intelligent and not uncritical account of the commentaries of Aruṇagirinātha and Nārāyaṇa, as well as that of Mallinātha. There is a bare minimum of extra words to help out the meaning, no padding, and often a deft concision of phrase. The notes go some way to elucidating the seemingly unavoidable obscurities of the translation: mythological allusions are explained, attention is drawn to the varying metres of the original, and deviations from the literal meaning of the Sanskrit are conscientiously accounted for. (...) The translator has not managed to sustain that verbal intensity and rhythmic inevitability which distinguish poetry from prose. But what can one expect ?" - Peter Khoroche, Journal of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland





"The poem establishes a paradigm, in which the sexuality of the gods, as of all living beings in nature, expresses the fundamental cosmic duality of separation/union, quiescence/fertility. This is an accurate, comprehensible translation that stays close to the Sanskrit. It formally reproduces the original's compression: the predominant line length of eleven to twelve syllables is imitated in the English, as is the stanza structure -- four lines of equal length." - Kathryn Hansen, Pacific Affairs





"I would regard this poem as a mini-epic which includes much more than mere eros. Emotions and acts of deprivation and banishment of the gods, their sorrows and agonies, the coming together of the Holy Trinity -- Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma -- when Shiva proceeds to marry Uma are all vibrantly present in the poem, which pits the helpless gods against the victorious demon. We are treated to a cosmic spectacle where the dramatis personae are the embodiments of good and evil, of the sacred and the profane." - Subhoranjan Dasgupta, The Telgraph





"Smith bleibt auch von dem gewöhnlichen Dilemma eines Übersetzers nicht verschont: Einerseits will er möglichst nahe am Original bleiben (S. 19), andererseits ist dies mit einer literarisch anspruchsvollen Wiedergabe nicht immer vereinbar. So sieht er sich gezwungen, manche Passagen etwas freier zu übersetzen, um dem poetischen Anspruch des Originals gerecht zu werden. An manchen Stellen hätte Smith versuchen können, ohne Abstriche an den Stil etwas näher am Sanskrittext zu bleiben. (...) Zusammenfassend kann man sagen, daß The Birth of Kumára der Clay Sanskrit Library eine im Großen und Ganzen sorgfältige Textwiedergabe mit korrekter Trennung der Komposita und Sandhis darstellt, deren Übersetzer trotz einiger Ungenauigkeiten einen guten Mittelweg zwischen Textnähe und poetischer Wiedergabe des Originals gefunden hat." - Anna Aurelia Esposito, Zeitschrift der Deutschen Morgenländischen Gesellschaft

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Birth of Kumára does not, in fact, describe the birth of Kumára, as only the first eight cantos -- the final one recounting Kumára's conception -- come down to us as recognizably Kālidāsa's work. (An additional nine cantos exist in various forms, but are widely considered the work of one or more other authors; the work is generally presented only as it is here, through the eighth canto (with the early translations by Ralph T.H. Griffith and M.R.Kale stopping already with the seventh, omitting the steamy eighth).)

The focus of The Birth of Kumára is on the bringing and coming together of Kumára's parents, Shiva the Destroyer -- 'Eight-formed', 'the God of gods' -- and Párvati, 'the mountain's daughter' (as her father is Himálaya, 'the king of mountains').

Párvati is also known as Uma, as:

Later on,

when her mother tried

to stop her asceticism

by saying "U ma, Oh no !"

the fair-faced girl

went by the name Uma.

Yet the mountain could not marry

the God of gods to his daughter

without him asking for her.

Who could withstand him in battle,

advancing ready to fight,

except a portion

of Dark-red Shiva's

ejaculated seed ?

Self-born Brahma has declared

that among women she alone

is fit to be ground for

the ejaculation of his semen.

In his merciless embraces

her hands hung at her side.

Though love was painful for her

and she was lacking in response,

making love to his wife

was dear to her Lord.

My translation seeks to be as close as possible to the Sanskrit, to be entirely comprehensible, and to bear some relation in its own right to poetry, that is to say: to make it plain to the reader that it is a translation of poetry, to be read slowly and with care; to make it plain that the text is one to be savored. Short lines are used to make the syntax clearer.

अन्योन्यमुत्पीडयदुत्पलाक्ष्याः

स्तनद्वयं पाण्डु तथा प्रवृद्धम्

मध्ये यथा श्याममुखस्य

तस्य मृणालसूत्रान्तरमप्यलभ्यम्

The lotus-eyed girl's pale breasts,

pressing against each other,

so grew

that between them,

with their black nipples,

there was not room

even for a lotus fiber.

She with her eyes like dark waterlilies had full breasts

and they were of a light color, with black nipples,

and pressed so closely together not even

the fiber of a lotus could find space between them.

At his command all the forest

stood stock still as if movement

were painted in a picture,

the trees motionless,

the bees stilled, the birds silent,

animals' roaming abandoned.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of a different translation)

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Indian author Kālidāsa probably lived during the reign of Candragupta II (ca. 380-413). Only three dramas and a few poems of his survive, but he continues to be revered as one of the greatest Sanskrit playwrights and poets.

- Return to top of the page -