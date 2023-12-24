Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Riven Heart of Moscow



by

Mikhail Osorgin



Sivtsev Vrazhek

Russian title: Сивцев Вражек

Translated and with an Introduction by Svetlana Payne

Previously translated by Nadia Helstein, as Quiet Street (1930; re-issued as A Corner House in Moscow)

Our Assessment:



B+ : grand panorama of the Moscow and Russia of its times

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Neue Zürcher Zeitung A 9/2/2016 Jan Koneffke The NY Times Book Rev.* . 19/10/1930 Alexander Nazaroff Süddeutsche Zeitung . 21/12/2015 Thomas Urban Time* . 20/10/1930 . The Times* A 3/6/1930 . VQR* . (7:2) 4/1931 Edwin Björkman Die Welt A 15/8/2015 Klaus Ungerer

(* review of an earlier translation)

From the Reviews :

"In expressionistischer Sprache und mit an den Stummfilm erinnernden Bildern wird die Vernichtung als Naturereignis beschrieben (.....) Ein grosses, reiches, zu seiner Zeit innovatives und kompositorisch überzeugendes Buch" - Jan Koneffke, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





" Quiet Street possesses a quality which is not only very rare, but literally exceptional in works dealing with this subject. (...) Quiet Street is an essentially pleasant, one is tempted to say caressing, book. (...) There are horrors in this book -- executions, deaths, famine. Yet they in no way destroy the life-asserting, lyrical, almost joyous effect of the novel. (...) Mr. Ossorgin's narrative has a pastel quality to it -- he works in very light, soft and tender strokes, in shades and fluctuating half-shades." - Alexander Nazaroff, The New York Times Book Review





possesses a quality which is not only very rare, but literally exceptional in works dealing with this subject. (...) is an essentially pleasant, one is tempted to say caressing, book. (...) There are horrors in this book -- executions, deaths, famine. Yet they in no way destroy the life-asserting, lyrical, almost joyous effect of the novel. (...) Mr. Ossorgin's narrative has a pastel quality to it -- he works in very light, soft and tender strokes, in shades and fluctuating half-shades." - "Mit der Schilderung von Verstümmelungen und Verbrennungen der russischen Gesellschaft in seinem Revolutionsroman liefert er auch Antworten auf die Frage, wo es begann, dass diese so wurde, wie sie heute ist." - Thomas Urban, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"None of these people is the black-&-white type that propaganda likes: all are individual, characteristic, human. Some of them are Dostoievskian, unforgettable" - Time





"(A)n eloquent novel of the life of the educated and cultured classes in Moscow from the outbreak of the War to the first phase of Soviet rule. It is extremely illuminating as a commentary on Russian history during that period, but it has also exceptional merit purely as a work of art." - The Times





"Like the curate's egg, it is excellent in parts. One bows to the character drawing. There are dramatic incidents and situations that compel and hold. The general impression, however, is one of futility." - Edwin Björkman, Virginia Quarterly Review





"Ein Klassiker, was immer das heißen mag, ist uns zugewachsen, ist aus dem Nichts aufgetaucht und hat sich ganz selbstverständlich eingereiht in unser Bücherregal, dort wo die große, tolle Gesellschaftsliteratur steht, auf deren Übertrumpfung oder auch nur Einholung wir seit den 30er-Jahren warten: Bulgakow, Fallada, Aksel Sandemose, Arnold Zweig. Gut, wir haben Ossorgin nicht ins allerheiligste Regalbrett geschoben, sondern in dessen näheres Umfeld, aber es fühlt sich so an, als ob sein Plätzchen dort immer schon gewesen wäre. Michail Ossorgin hat heimgefunden. Er hat die eigene Lücke gefüllt, und die anderen im Regal haben gerne Platz gemacht für ihn." - Klaus Ungerer, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

The new translation of Mikhail Osorgin's novel is subtitled Sivtsev Vrazhek -- a transliteration of the Russian title, and the name of the street (well, lane) in central Moscow where the corner house that is the main locale in the story is located. The nearly century-old first translation made of that the more approachable Quiet Street; in her introduction to this new translation, translator Payne explains how Osorgin used the original street-name: "as a symbol of everything quintessentially and traditionally Russian" -- and that that Russian title: "also suggests the idea of being 'split' or 'divided'", leading her to this title, The Riven Heart of Moscow. As evocative and appropriate as it might be, it does sound a bit awkward -- but hopefully won't hold book-browsers back from taking a closer look.

Osorgin zooms right in on the house in question, the novel opening:

In the infinity of the universe, in the solar system, on planet Earth, in the country of Russia, in its capital city, Moscow, in the corner house in Sivtsev Vrazhek Lane, in the armchair in his study, sat a professor of ornithology, Ivan Alexanderovich.

No one knew that a whole family of mice was busy helping the worms eat away the wooden gussets of the floor and the sturdy, but not indestructible, walls. The Earth is cooling off, the mountains are being worn down, the rivers are getting shallow and sluggish; all things are seeking a point of balance, the energy of the universe is draining away -- but not completely, not at all.

The little villa at Sivtsev Vrazhek was, of course, the centre of the universe, but life was going on beyond its confines, too, and radiating outwards. People were clasping on to life, each believing themselves to be -- and being -- its centre.

According to Vasya, in whose company Tanyusha always felt uninhibited and free, the world had gone mad, but it was not something to worry about; on the contrary, it was all extremely interesting.

'We shall witness such phenomena, such events, things we cannot even conceive of at the present. Life is so fascinating, Tanyusha !'

By now, Eduard Lvovich was on the wrong side of fifty, he had never had a family or any other attachments, and even if something of the kind had happened in his youth there, it had all long since been transformed into sounds and comfortably fitted into the five lines on the manuscript paper. And sure enough, Eduard Lvovich had not noticed how instead of somebody as regular as the chromatic scale -- albeit with a perfect-pitch ear -- he had now become a 'citizen'.

That year life was unbearable, and man had no kind feeling for man. Women stopped giving birth. Five-year-old children were considered adults, as they had become so in reality.

That year, beauty departed, and what arrived instead was wisdom. Since then, no one is wiser than a Russian.

Russian life is rich, as is reflected in the language: beautiful and sonorous and capable of cataloguing various names for torture; and it will get richer still.

Moscow on a summer morning -- an impoverished, dirty, injured Moscow -- was gorgeous despite everything, still a chaotically beautiful, beloved Russian city.

Over the last dreadful year, the professor's villa had grown greyish, and become older and faded. It was still putting on a brave façade during the daytime, but by nightfall it would sag heavily, stoop down, and utter brief sorrowful moans which emanated from the clamps on the beams and the whitewash on the walls.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 December 2023

About the Author :

Russian author Mikhail Osorgin (Михаил Андреевич Осоргин; Michel Ossorguine; Michail Ossorgin) lived 1878 to 1942.

