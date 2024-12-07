Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Forgottenness



by

Tanja Maljartschuk



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Forgottenness Author: Tanja Maljartschuk Genre: Novel Written: 2016 (Eng. 2024) Length: 258 pages Original in: Ukrainian Availability: Forgottenness - US Forgottenness - UK Forgottenness - Canada Blauwal der Erinnerung - Deutschland from : Bookshop.org (US)

Ukrainian title: Забуття

Translated by Zenia Tompkins

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : engaging, but falls a bit wide of its mark

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic . 1-2/2024 Judith Shulevitz Frankfurter Rundschau . 21/2/2019 Frank Junghänel Süddeutsche Zeitung . 31/5/2019 Nico Bleutge Die Welt . 9/2/2019 Richard Kämmerlings

From the Reviews :

"Tanja Maljartschuk’s novel Forgottenness broods upon what I’d call zombie history (.....) (T)he past in this novel rises from the grave and takes possession of the bodies of the living. Memories resurface as tics, gestures, obsessions -- the condensations of meaning that Freud called neurotic symptoms. (...) Resurrection is the great theme of Forgottenness . (...) The tone is distraught rather than wry, at times oppressively so." - Judith Shulevitz, The Atlantic





broods upon what I’d call zombie history (.....) (T)he past in this novel rises from the grave and takes possession of the bodies of the living. Memories resurface as tics, gestures, obsessions -- the condensations of meaning that Freud called neurotic symptoms. (...) Resurrection is the great theme of . (...) The tone is distraught rather than wry, at times oppressively so." - "Je weiter sie sich in das fremde Sein vortastet, desto persönlicher wird ihre Perspektive. (...) Das Tröstliche an diesem Buch ist seine Untröstlichkeit." - Frank Junghänel, Frankfurter Rundschau





"Eigentlich ist es eine schöne Idee, die Entwicklung eines eigenen ukrainischen Staates mitsamt den Bruchstellen und Verwerfungen, die mit der Vorstellung einer Nation verbunden sind, mit der Wiedergewinnung eines seinerseits hochlabilen Ichs zu verknüpfen und das eine im anderen zu spiegeln. Aber leider gelingt es Tanja Maljartschuk nicht, einen genaueren Zusammenhang zwischen Lypynskyj und ihrer Erzählerin herzustellen. Die Verbindung bleibt beliebig. (...) Wie aus dem Nichts ploppen Abstraktionen oder stark raffende Passagen in privaten Erzählungen und zeitgeschichtlichen Ereignissen auf. Das ist nicht nur spannungstötend, sondern untergräbt auch den Anspruch des Romans auf historische Genauigkeit. Noch störender sind die metaphorischen Schrägflächen, die das Buch durchziehen." - Nico Bleutge, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"Maljartschuk hat sich in die Quellen hineingefressen und entwirft ein Wimmelbild jener Epoche, lässt auch Parallel- und Nebenfiguren zu ihrem Recht kommen und arbeitet die Dilemmata politischen Handelns in einer Zeit heraus, in der der Gang der historischen Entwicklung nicht absehbar war(.....) Belanglos und reich an Klischees sind aber nicht nur diese Lehrjahre des Herzens. Die Passagen über den jungen Lypynskyj geraten hemmungslos kolportagehaft" - Richard Kämmerlings, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

After the first one, the chapters of Forgottenness all have a header with both title and then a parenthetical indication of the focus of what follows: 'Me', 'Him', or 'Us'. The 'me' is the narrator, her life-path essentially Maljartschuk's; the 'him' is real-life historical figure Viacheslav Lypynskyi (1882-1931), with the narrator taking an interest in Lypynskyi, not least because they were born: "on the same day, both on April 17, only he exactly a hundred years before me". (Maljartschuk was born in 1983, so the correlation to her narrator isn't exact.)

The narrator admits -- or claims -- there aren't many parallels between them, going so far as to say:

Our lives were too disparate to comfortably fit into a shared narrative, if not for my irrational stubbornness.

I began to stand on my head.

One doctor told me that sometimes it was beneficial to see things from a different angle, in particular upside down.

I would be scared to return to my customary vertical position again. Maybe a customary position had never existed at all. There was no being sure of anything.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 December 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

Viacheslav Lypynskyi at the Internet Encyclopedia of Ukraine

Tanja Maljartschuk at the Tompkins Agency for Ukrainian Literature in Translation

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Ukrainian author Tanja Maljartschuk (Таня Малярчук) was born in 1983.

- Return to top of the page -