the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 March 2023
11 March:
Eurovision Book Contest | David Atherton Q & A
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 March 2023
- Saturday
Eurovision Book Contest | David Atherton Q & A
Eurovision Book Contest
They've announced: "a special project to explore and celebrate European literature: the Eurovision Book Contest" -- as part of the Hay Festival, no less.
Anyone can submit titles for consideration -- whereby: "All genres and languages are welcome, but we're looking for suggestions published anytime since the song contest began in 1956".
And:
A final selection of one book from each country will be made by an expert panel on the eve of Hay Festival in Wales this spring (25 May-4 June), with a special event planned on site to debate the list and crown an overall winner...
I am very much hoping that the submissions will be in the spirit of the songs (and performances) of the song contest -- ABBA-lit, as it were -- and am very curious as to what kind of mess this turns into.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
David Atherton Q & A
In the Harvard Crimson Benjy Wall-Feng has Fifteen Questions: David Atherton on Japanese Literature, Creativity, and Remembering to Breathe.
Some interesting responses, mainly about Japan and Japanese literature -- including an Ogawa Yōko-endorsement: "She’s fantastic, not as well known in the U.S." (though a dozen of her titles are under review at the complete review, e.g. The Memory Police) --, but also:
FM: You also have an MA in Thai literature, right ?
Sadly, he follows that up by noting: "I would have continued with it if there was the possibility of a job further down the line, but there’s no real field for Thai literary studies in the U.S." .....
DA: I do. That’s where the big money is.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 March 2023)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links