the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 March 2023

11 March 2023 - Saturday

Eurovision Book Contest | David Atherton Q & A

       Eurovision Book Contest

       They've announced: "a special project to explore and celebrate European literature: the Eurovision Book Contest" -- as part of the Hay Festival, no less.
       Anyone can submit titles for consideration -- whereby: "All genres and languages are welcome, but we're looking for suggestions published anytime since the song contest began in 1956". And:
A final selection of one book from each country will be made by an expert panel on the eve of Hay Festival in Wales this spring (25 May-4 June), with a special event planned on site to debate the list and crown an overall winner...
       I am very much hoping that the submissions will be in the spirit of the songs (and performances) of the song contest -- ABBA-lit, as it were -- and am very curious as to what kind of mess this turns into.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       David Atherton Q & A

       In the Harvard Crimson Benjy Wall-Feng has Fifteen Questions: David Atherton on Japanese Literature, Creativity, and Remembering to Breathe.
       Some interesting responses, mainly about Japan and Japanese literature -- including an Ogawa Yōko-endorsement: "She’s fantastic, not as well known in the U.S." (though a dozen of her titles are under review at the complete review, e.g. The Memory Police) --, but also:
FM: You also have an MA in Thai literature, right ?

DA: I do. That’s where the big money is.
       Sadly, he follows that up by noting: "I would have continued with it if there was the possibility of a job further down the line, but there’s no real field for Thai literary studies in the U.S." .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


