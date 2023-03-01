the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 March 2023
1 March 2023
- Wednesday
PEN/Nabokov Award | First Blood review
PEN/Nabokov Award
They've announced the winner of this year's PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature, and it is Vinod Kumar Shukla.
See, for example, his books at HarperCollins (India), and Vidyan Ravinthiran on Dreaming the World: Vinod Kumar Shukla's Extraordinary Sentences in The Georgia Review.
First Blood review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Amélie Nothomb's 2021 prix Renaudot-winning novel about her father, First Blood, coming in English from Europa Editions.
