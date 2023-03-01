the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 March 2023

1 March: PEN/Nabokov Award | First Blood review


1 March 2023 - Wednesday

PEN/Nabokov Award | First Blood review

       PEN/Nabokov Award

       They've announced the winner of this year's PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature, and it is Vinod Kumar Shukla.
       See, for example, his books at HarperCollins (India), and Vidyan Ravinthiran on Dreaming the World: Vinod Kumar Shukla's Extraordinary Sentences in The Georgia Review.

       First Blood review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Amélie Nothomb's 2021 prix Renaudot-winning novel about her father, First Blood, coming in English from Europa Editions.

