the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 February 2023

21 February: John E. Woods (1942-2023) | Publishing in ... Argentina | Guyana Prize for Literature


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 February 2023 - Tuesday

John E. Woods (1942-2023) | Publishing in ... Argentina
Guyana Prize for Literature

       John E. Woods (1942-2023)

       Translator-from-the-German John E. Woods has passed away; Susan Bernofsky noted it on Twitter a few days ago, and there's now a (paywalled) report by Willi Winkler at the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
       He was best-known for his extensive translations of Thomas Mann and Arno Schmidt, and he also translated works by, among others, Alfred Döblin, and Christoph Ransmayr -- and Patrick Süskind's Perfume. He also won numerous translation prizes.
       A great loss.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Publishing in ... Argentina

       A widespread problem is apparently especially acute in Argentina, as Lucía Cholakian Herrera reports on Book ends ? Paper price hikes put book industry at risk at the Buenos Aires Herald.
       Apparently:
An oligopoly, the lack of price regulation, inflation, and currency controls in Argentina make for a deadly cocktail in the book industry.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Guyana Prize for Literature

       They've announced the winners of the revived Guyana Prize for Literature, awarded for the first time since 2016.
       The fiction award went to Bone Soup and Other Tales by Elly Niland (and it's not a great sign that the official government press release gives her name as 'Elle Nylon' ...).
       As you can see, I'm a bit late to this news -- but I don't feel too bad; as a local reader noted in a letter to the editor, the local newspapers apparently weren't exactly on top of this either.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 February 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links