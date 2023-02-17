the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
21 February 2023
21 February:
John E. Woods (1942-2023) | Publishing in ... Argentina | Guyana Prize for Literature
21 February 2023
- Tuesday
John E. Woods (1942-2023) | Publishing in ... Argentina
Guyana Prize for Literature
John E. Woods (1942-2023)
Translator-from-the-German John E. Woods has passed away; Susan Bernofsky noted it on Twitter a few days ago, and there's now a (paywalled) report by Willi Winkler at the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
He was best-known for his extensive translations of Thomas Mann and Arno Schmidt, and he also translated works by, among others, Alfred Döblin, and Christoph Ransmayr -- and Patrick Süskind's Perfume.
He also won numerous translation prizes.
A great loss.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Publishing in ... Argentina
A widespread problem is apparently especially acute in Argentina, as Lucía Cholakian Herrera reports on Book ends ? Paper price hikes put book industry at risk at the Buenos Aires Herald.
Apparently:
An oligopoly, the lack of price regulation, inflation, and currency controls in Argentina make for a deadly cocktail in the book industry.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Guyana Prize for Literature
They've announced the winners of the revived Guyana Prize for Literature, awarded for the first time since 2016.
The fiction award went to Bone Soup and Other Tales by Elly Niland (and it's not a great sign that the official government press release gives her name as 'Elle Nylon' ...).
As you can see, I'm a bit late to this news -- but I don't feel too bad; as a local reader noted in a letter to the editor, the local newspapers apparently weren't exactly on top of this either.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
