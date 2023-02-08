the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 February 2023
11 February:
Prix Jean d'Ormesson longlist | Literary translation and AI | Literature in ... Qatar
11 February 2023
- Saturday
Prix Jean d'Ormesson longlist | Literary translation and AI
Literature in ... Qatar
Prix Jean d'Ormesson longlist
The prix Jean d'Ormesson is one of my favorite literary prizes: judges get to choose what books will be in the running for the prize, and they can choose whatever book they want, old or new.
They've now announced the longlist for this year's prize -- see the Livres Hebdo report -- with Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man one of the ten titles in the running.
Other titles first published in French many years ago include Vivant Denon's Point de lendemain -- first published in 1777 ! --, Jacques de Lacretelle's Silbermann (1922), and Béatrix Beck's L'épouvante l'émerveillement (1977).
With books by Bibhouti Bhoushan Banerji, Béatrix Beck, and Bertrand Blier, the 'B's also really seem to have it .....
The winner will be announced 6 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Literary translation and AI
I suspect we'll be seeing a lot more stories like this soon: in The Korea Herald Hwang Dong-hee reports that LTI Korea to set new rules for translation award after AI translation sparks controversy.
The winner of the 'Rookie of the Year Award':
is said to have used Papago’s image translation function to read the entire webtoon in advance for a “preliminary translation,” then editing the translation further by checking technical terms and awkward expressions.
As to the winner's fluency in the language she translated into:
Regarding her Korean ability, she said she is overall “not at the beginner level of not being able to understand Korean at all,” and that she had already learned Korean for about a year, 10 years go.
However, she added she is “not good enough” in her speaking and listening skills.
Google Translate and the like is surely already widely being used by literary translators -- if only for a first or rough draft/starting point .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Literature in ... Qatar
At Euronews they report on Inspire, explore and educate: A look at the world of Qatari literature.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 February 2023)
