Collected Works
Our Assessment:
B : solid and entertaining family novel
The central figure in Collected Works is publisher Martin Berg, of Berg & Andrén, an independent publisher putting out about twenty titles a year which, as the novel opens, is set to celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary.
A short Prologue introduces Martin -- turning fifty this year, and looking back on his work (and failure) not as a publisher but as a writer, surrounded by piles of: "papers, papers, and more papers", all of it notes and half-finished projects.
He has only a single publication credit to his name, in an anthology "of promising writers born in the sixties".
One Saturday morning in April, the Berg family had woken up to find Cecilia missing. It was just a few weeks after she had successfully defended her doctoral thesis, and the plan had been for her to take up a position as a lecturer in the department the following autumn. She'd left a letter addressed to Martin in which she informed him she'd left. The police dropped the investigation since there were no signs of anything untoward having taken place. Everyone had figured she'd come back eventually, or at least be in touch, but they'd turned out to be mistaken. Thirty-three-year-old Cecilia Berg, mother of two and promising scholar, had vanished without a trace.It's a promising premise for a novel, a mystery that Sandgren builds her novel around from two sides: events leading up to it (albeit focused more on Martin than Cecilia) and then the situation fifteen years later. Both sides are quite fully developed, and at considerable length (the novel does clock in at just under six hundred pages). The before is something of a Bildungsroman, following Martin from adolescence to adulthood as father and semi-successful publisher. The present-day finds Martin's two children increasingly independent but still struggling to find their way, Gustav seemingly more or less unchanged, despite the great success he's had, and Martin wondering where it all went -- the years, his writerly ambitions, and, yes, his wife.
Figuring also in all this is the book that saved the publishing house, the one breakout hit they lucked into, A Season in Hell by Lucas Bell (eventually also made into a film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Winona Ryder ...), as well as Ein Jahr der Liebe, with Rakel increasingly turning her attention to it -- she begins to translate it as well -- and then even seeking out its author.
If the trappings of a kind of mystery are all elaborately there, Sandgren isn't all that interested in simple (re)solutions. Both what made Cecilia take such a drastic step and then also what became of her are more and less loosely addressed, and, of course, there's the suspense of whether she will pop back up into Martin and the children's lives in one way or another, but Collected Works is mostly built up on her absence. Clues that her disappearance isn't as complete as Martin has long believed do crop up from early on, not least in the form of Ein Jahr der Liebe -- but even these lead more to more questions than satisfying answers. Instead, Collected Works is a kind of assemblage of (connected-)character portraits, or indeed a collective portrait of a family in the largest sense of the word -- shaped, in no small part by Cecilia's presence and then absence, but hardly only so.
Early on in his relationship with Cecilia Martin is shown wondering:
(W)hat is the point of family ? Family hemmed in individuals through arbitrary prohibitions and rules that had to be followed, not for any rational reason, but simply because that's how it was done, which was completely unintellectual. In fact -- this was something Martin had been thinking about for a while -- in fact, philosophy and family could be thought of as diametrical opposites. Families were collectives that acted according to obscure patterns and irrational justifications. Philosophers, on the other hand, were solitary creatures of the mind, soaring high above the mishmash of family in a celestial craft built of thought alone: by default, a philosopher worked alone.For better and worse, Martin can't escape family; the philosophical life is a kind of ideal that, like writing, he ultimately isn't equipped to follow through with. His failure as a writer show his limitations -- but also make him the man he is: a good family man, a good boss. Cecilia, on the other hand, proves to be cut out to be a (more) solitary mind-person -- even as she never entirely cuts herself off from other people.
Collected Works long feels like it must be working up to a clarifying reveal -- presumably involving some resolution with or regarding Cecilia. Admirably, Sandgren doesn't opt for the easy course in the end: there is at least one surprising and very big turn, but the novel's build-up isn't to a simple resolution but rather a much more open-ended one. Without everything being tied up neatly, the novel doesn't offer easy satisfaction in its end, but that's not what Sandgren ever was after; so also the novel's bulk was to a purpose -- indeed, in some sense is its purpose. Like Martin's own 'collected works' there's an intentionally fragmented and unfinished feel to Collected Works -- reflecting life itself, after all, as it does not usually proceed or unwind in the neatest and most predictable way.
Cecilia's life certainly seems more interesting than Martin's -- even before she left (and at least there are some glimpses of some of her formative experiences) -- but Martin's story is an often entertaining one, complete with year-abroad in France in his youth (with Gustav) and a variety of interesting experiences. Rakel, too, in particular, is given a significant role, and along with Gustav there's quite good breadth to the novel.
It all makes for a good read -- though, despite its length, one can be left feeling there's less there than one would have wished. Sandgren writes her story well, and Collected Works is consistently engaging, but there could have been even more to it.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 February 2023
Swedish author Lydia Sandgren was born in 1987.
