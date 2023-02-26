

the complete review - fiction

The Strangers



by

Jon Bilbao



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los extraños

Translated by Katie Whittemore

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : effectively told

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 8/11/2022 .

From the Reviews :

"Bilbao delivers a thrilling account of a strange disruption to a couple’s monotonous life. (...) Bilbao makes palpable the household tension, as well as the obsession on the part of ufologists who flock to town in droves, and draws it all to a close with an exciting and unexpected ending. This account of strange visitors both terrestrial and extra is great fun." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Young couple Katharina and Jon have reached a way station in life. A mining engineer, Jon's most recent full-time job was in roller shutter installation, but he quit that and now writes entries for an encyclopedia; Katharina freelances as a translator and copyeditor. They've: "come to Ribadesella temporarily, to figure out our next step." They're staying at Jon's family's old home, which they have all to themselves for the time being, with longtime housekeeper Lorena cooking and cleaning up for them.

They're fairly isolated -- "Jon doesn't have any friends in town. He left a long time ago" -- and seem in rather a rut, not very interested in the work they are doing. Their little bubble slowly bursts, however, when outside forces come into play. First, there are the unusual lights in the sky, coming from some objects flying overhead -- soon attracting ufologists to town, eagerly awaiting the return of what they are certain are celestial visitors. Even closer to home, Katharina and Jon get visitors: a couple shows up at their door, Virginia and Markel, with Markel explaining he is Jon's (second) cousin.

Markel's grandfather moved to Chile, and that is where Markel is from. He gets himself and Virginia invited to stay for a bit -- noting, as to his plans:

Yes, I have a lot of plans. For the time being, we'll keep traveling, right Virginia ? Madrid, Sevilla, maybe Marrakesh, but we'll enjoy a few days with you guys first. Not long.

"Be careful with Virginia," he says. "You guys don't want to see her angry. I have to admit, she scares me. She can be poisonous. Tell Katharina."

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 February 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Spanish literature

Other books from Dalkey Archive Press under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Spanish author Jon Bilbao was born in 1972.

- Return to top of the page -