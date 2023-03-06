|
The Birthday Party
The birthday being celebrated in Laurent Mauvignier's novel is that of Marion Bergogne, her fortieth.
She lives with her husband Patrice and young daughter Ida in out-of-the way La Bassée -- or rather a hamlet nearby, Three Lone Girls Stead, with only three houses to it.
Patrice has taken over the family farm there -- a fairly hopeless undertaking, which his two younger brothers fled from.
Beside the Bergognes', one house is that of the fairly successful painter Christine De Haas, who retreated here from the Paris art-world; the other house is uninhabited and up for sale.
how they've made love less and less often, once a week, then once every two weeks, then once a month and now every now and then he knows Marion allows him a few caresses that she doesn't take too seriously, that she doesn't want, he can feel itBoth Christine and Marion seem a bit out of place in this place; each, clearly, has sought escape from something. And, from the beginning, there's also a sense that the past may be catching up with them, with Christine receiving threatening anonymous letters. It's Marion, however, who has been carrying a lot more with her all these years -- "all she swore never to tell anyone".
Marion thought she escaped her past -- but it catches up with her here:
You've always been that way, haven't you ? You really thought we'd forget you ?As the time for the birthday party approaches, others have other plans, and impose themselves, first on Christine -- who grudgingly helps prepare Patrice's festivities, understanding: "things have been planned and she has her role to play" -- and Ida, and then Patrice. The key player, Marion, is a later arrival, because of work -- where there are also things for her to deal with --, landing then in what turns out to be quite a different surprise party.
The Birthday Party is a deeply interior novel, the narrative shifting around between the different characters and describing in depth and close detail their actions and, especially, their perceptions -- what they are thinking and how they are processing events. All of this is presented very much in the flowing and often uncertain way that thoughts go through one's minds, events registered and seen. Mauvignier's sentences and descriptions often run on at great length -- a kind of hyperrealism employed, not least, so that he can reach a point where:
all at once the hyperrealism disintegrates, breaks down into incomprehensible blocks -- like landslides -- the void opening up beneath themThe build-up in the novel is slow and careful; in many ways the presentation of the novel feels very cinematic, with Mauvignier suggesting, for example:
Now what happens goes very quickly, and it's as though only a very long slow-motion shot can make it visible.In fact, however, much of the novel feels like a slow-motion shot -- with constant lingering close-ups (very close ups).
The novel is written in the present tense, making for a sense of immediacy, of being in the moment, the reader side by side with the characters every step of the way as the tension mounts -- with Mauvignier then even trying to heighten the tension with a prospective glimpse:
Soon.The title of the French original is Histoires de la nuit -- 'Stories of the Night' -- and the novel is certainly that, though a much darker and longer tale than the kind Marion tells Ida at bedtime. Mauvignier is deeply concerned with the telling of the tale, with style meant not only to support but also to actually create substance. The Birthday Party is a horror story, and Mauvignier tries to build much of that sense of horror through style.
It is, in a way, a tour de force: Mauvignier goes all in on his approach, and we do indeed get a very good sense of each of the characters and what they are going through; we see each brick, as it were, in the build-up, described in such detail that we can practically feel the brick in our hands. It is a lot, however -- the novel is nearly four hundred and fifty pages long -- and yet also spread a bit thin: by giving access to so many characters and constantly shifting the vantage points, the overall effect is, ironically, somewhat dissipated; again -- and especially in this sense (and for all its interiority), The Birthday Party is big-screen cinematic rather than bookishly intimate.
The Birthday Party can feel like an exercise in writing, in exploring how to explore horror. With such a focus on the telling of the story, that also weighs it down: less can be more, but Mauvignier too rarely risks it. It is an impressive piece of writing, but doesn't quite achieve all that Mauvignier seems to have hoped for.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 March 2023
French author Laurent Mauvignier was born in 1967.
