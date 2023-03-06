

the complete review - fiction

The Birthday Party



by

Laurent Mauvignier



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Histoires de la nuit

Translated by Daniel Levin Becker

Our Assessment:



B : interesting approach, though style practically overwhelms substance

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 2/2/2023 Jonathan McAloon The Guardian A 17/1/2023 Anthony Cummins Le Monde . 9/9/2020 Raphaëlle Leyris The NY Times Book Rev. . 29/1/2023 Martin Riker The Spectator A 28/1/2023 Lee Langley The Times . 26/1/2023 Susie Goldsbrough Wall St. Journal . 20/1/2023 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

" The Birthday Party ’s uninspiring setting is warning enough that something dreadful is going to happen. (...) Mauvignier articulately unpicks the thoughts of emotionally inarticulate characters (.....) The narrative’s leisurely pace is put under pressure by circumstance but insists on holding off resolution. Daniel Levin Becker’s translation renders Mauvignier’s prose as fluid, often lovely (.....) Mauvignier’s erudite thriller proves as interested in the grander deceptions of storyline as it is the ways we deceive ourselves." - Jonathan McAloon, Financial Times





’s uninspiring setting is warning enough that something dreadful is going to happen. (...) Mauvignier articulately unpicks the thoughts of emotionally inarticulate characters (.....) The narrative’s leisurely pace is put under pressure by circumstance but insists on holding off resolution. Daniel Levin Becker’s translation renders Mauvignier’s prose as fluid, often lovely (.....) Mauvignier’s erudite thriller proves as interested in the grander deceptions of storyline as it is the ways we deceive ourselves." - "(I)ts remorseless narrative logic likewise has us reading from behind our hands, as we watch its ensemble cast stumble into catastrophe. (...) Mauvignier’s ability to keep the shocks coming -- to say nothing of his knack for renewing a cliche or two, whether he’s writing about Stockholm syndrome or sex work -- are among the qualities that make this riveting novel so nastily effective. Managing dynamic action as well as split-second psychological shifts (a rare feat; think peak Ian McEwan), the whole shebang culminates in an extravagantly choreographed set-piece blow-out of nigh-on unbearable jeopardy." - Anthony Cummins, The Guardian





"If I start by calling Laurent Mauvignier’s The Birthday Party a psychological thriller, understand that this means what you probably think it means, but also something else. It means a nail-biter plot, but also a focus on characters’ interior worlds so detailed that at times I forgot there was a plot at all. It is psychological, on the one hand, and a thriller, on the other, as if the book were two books at once. (...) (N)ot an ironic thriller, but one that truly thrills. But it is equally interested in how the sensational and the mundane confront each other, in literature and in life." - Martin Riker, The New York Times Book Review





a psychological thriller, understand that this means what you probably think it means, but also something else. It means a nail-biter plot, but also a focus on characters’ interior worlds so detailed that at times I forgot there was a plot at all. It is psychological, on the one hand, and a thriller, on the other, as if the book were two books at once. (...) (N)ot an ironic thriller, but one that truly thrills. But it is equally interested in how the sensational and the mundane confront each other, in literature and in life." - "Imagine a Stephen King thriller hijacked by Proust. Clammy-handed suspense, nerve-shredding tension, but related in serpentine, elegant prose, each climax held suspended -- deferred gratification. What Javier Marías did for the spy story, Laurent Mauvignier does for terror. (...) The book takes its time, and as the pressure builds, you may wonder whether violence will explode before the end of the next exquisitely meandering sentence. Be patient. When something happens, it happens very fast indeed. The Birthday Party explores memory, revenge and love tested to the limit." - Lee Langley, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

The birthday being celebrated in Laurent Mauvignier's novel is that of Marion Bergogne, her fortieth. She lives with her husband Patrice and young daughter Ida in out-of-the way La Bassée -- or rather a hamlet nearby, Three Lone Girls Stead, with only three houses to it. Patrice has taken over the family farm there -- a fairly hopeless undertaking, which his two younger brothers fled from. Beside the Bergognes', one house is that of the fairly successful painter Christine De Haas, who retreated here from the Paris art-world; the other house is uninhabited and up for sale.

Patrice is floundering some -- deep in debt, without any real prospects -- but he loves his family and is set to celebrate his wife, buying her a too-expensive present and carefully making the arrangements for the small get-together to which only Christine and two of Marion's co-workers have been invited (with these latter two set only to arrive later in the proceedings),

Patrice and his wife found each other via a dating site about a decade earlier -- "anywhere else, I never would've found a woman like her", he admits -- and he is still kind of amazed that he landed a woman like this. He convinces himself that they have a solid relationship, but has to admit some things aren't going as well as he'd like, noting:

how they've made love less and less often, once a week, then once every two weeks, then once a month and now every now and then he knows Marion allows him a few caresses that she doesn't take too seriously, that she doesn't want, he can feel it

You've always been that way, haven't you ? You really thought we'd forget you ?

Is that true, Marion ?

Marion, no ?

Seriously ?

Seriously, Marion, that's what you thought ?

all at once the hyperrealism disintegrates, breaks down into incomprehensible blocks -- like landslides -- the void opening up beneath them

Now what happens goes very quickly, and it's as though only a very long slow-motion shot can make it visible.

Soon.

But also soon: the gunshots.

[...]

Soon: seven shots ringing out in the emptiness of the night, four of which will hit their target,the others getting lost somewhere in a piece of furniture or a wall.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 March 2023

About the Author :

French author Laurent Mauvignier was born in 1967.

