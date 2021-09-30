the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 October 2021

1 October: National Translation Awards shortlists | Jonathan Franzen Q & A | Kawabata Yasunari profile


1 October 2021 - Friday

National Translation Awards shortlists | Jonathan Franzen Q & A
Kawabata Yasunari profile

       National Translation Awards shortlists

       The American Literary Translators Association has announced the shortlists for this year's National Translation Awards, six titles each in the two categories, prose and poetry.
       Only one of the shortlisted titles is under review at the complete review -- and in the poetry category at that: Geoffrey Brock's translation of Giuseppe Ungaretti's Allegria.
       The winners will be announced 16 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Jonathan Franzen Q & A

       Jonathan Franzen has a new novel out -- Crossroads --, the first in a trilogy, no less, and so the publicity machine has revved up, including now with Merve Emre's Q & A with the author at Vulture, Jonathan Franzen Thinks People Can Change.
       Among much else he once again bangs the drum for Christina Stead's The Man Who Loved Children:
I have written about it, and I have remained confounded that it is not universally regarded as canonical. It’s Christina Stead’s great novel from the mid-20th century. It has three world-class characters. Most novelists don’t produce any world-class characters. There are three in that one book. It seems to me an undeniably feminist text; I don’t understand why it’s not canonical in women’s studies programs.
       I haven't seen Crossroads yet but I do hope eventually to come by a copy and cover it; I do have a pile of Stead's novel, including The Man Who Loved Children, and should get around to covering that at some point, too.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Kawabata Yasunari profile

       At nippon.com Taniguchi Sachiyo profiles Kawabata Yasunari: Finding the Harmonies Between Literature and Traditional Art.

       Several Kawabata titles are under review at the complete review:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


© 2021 the complete review

