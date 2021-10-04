Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Malpertuis



by

Jean Ray



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Malpertuis Author: Jean Ray Genre: Novel Written: 1943 (Eng. 1998) Length: 238 pages Original in: French Availability: Malpertuis - US Malpertuis - UK Malpertuis - Canada Malpertuis - Canada (French) Malpertuis - France Malpertuis - Deutschland Malpertuis - España directly from : Wakefield Press DVD: Malpertuis - US Malpertuis - US

French title: Malpertuis

Translated and with an Introduction by Iain White

Edited and with an Afterword by Scott Nicolay

Malpertuis was made into a film, also called The Legend of Doom House, in 1973, directed by Harry Kümel, with a screenplay by Jean Ferry, and starring Orson Welles

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : wild and appealingly strange

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Rev. of Contemp. Fiction . Fall/1998 Gordon McAlpine Revue des deux Mondes . 10/2017 Laurent Gayard

From the Reviews :

"(I)t is simply that Malpertuis is so unabashedly a tale best told "on a dark and stormy night," which sets it apart from what we expect of most modern literary fiction. This is the novel's greatest charm: its willingness to revel in its own gothic excesses." - Gordon McAlpine, Review of Contemporary Fiction





is so unabashedly a tale best told "on a dark and stormy night," which sets it apart from what we expect of most modern literary fiction. This is the novel's greatest charm: its willingness to revel in its own gothic excesses." - "À partir de ce scénario à la Dix petits nègres se déroule une fresque gothique qui tient le lecteur sous son emprise longtemps encore après la dernière page tournée sur le destin des infortunés habitants de Malpertuis." - Laurent Gayard, Revue des deux Mondes

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Malpertuis is a found-manuscript(s) novel, an introductory 'Inventory, by Way of Preface and Explanation' explaining how a variety of manuscripts, by different hands, were found in a pewter tube purloined from a monastery, four voices (plus that of this editor-thief, who shaped the papers into this final book-form) who: "participated in the putting together of this narrative of mystery and terror" -- these: "annals relating to the history of Malpertuis".

The novel is basically divided into two parts, 'Alecta' and 'Euryale', but is variously pieced together, including with an 'Intercalary Chapter' and an Epilogue. If the narrative(s) by one Jean-Jacques Grandsire do: "constitute the kernel of the story" (and the bulk of it), along the twisted way readers nevertheless also find themselves dealing with more far-flung pieces. So also, at one point, the editor-thief, giving a good sense of the feel of the whole, mentions:

Caught up as I am in a maze of my own contriving, I must here allow myself a very short digression.

Malpertuis ! For the first time the name has flowed in a turbid ink from my terrified pen ! That house, placed by the most terrible of wills like a full stop at the end of so many human destinies -- I still thrust aside its image ! I recoil, I procrastinate rather than bring it to the forefront of my memory !

No changes will be made to the house of Malpertuis, and the entire fortune will be vested in the last survivor.

The first phantom to rise before me was that common to all sequestered lives: ennui.

Day in, day out, it rained, and at certain times the downpour would take on the character of a raging deluge.

I began to howl at the top of my voice.

"It's a dream, a nightmare ... For the love of God, let me wake up !"

A fantastic tidal wave caught up everything about me; the forms that surrounded me melted together, rolled one over the other.

And nobody ever spoke of Uncle Dideloo again -- NOT ONCE !

In point of fact, ever since the malefic power of Malpertuis had manifested itself -- and it was not long in so doing -- I had made only feeble attempts to comprehend; and those about me had done far less than I.

"Who is, or who was, Quentin Moretus Cassave ? That's what I ask myself.

"Was he the incarnation of the Devil ? I think not; but I believe the Evil One counted on him in leaving in his charge the accursed house of Malpertuis in which he sought to bring his fearful experiment to fruition.

The monastery was trembling on its foundations. Streams of celestial fire, accompanied by a formidable rumbling of thunder, riveted the heavens to the earth; one of the windows was tipped out of its frame and a torrent of black water burst in at the gaping breach.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 October 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

IMDb page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Jean Ray (Raymundus Joannes de Kremer) lived 1887 to 1964.

- Return to top of the page -