the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 September 2021

21 September: End of The Guardian Review | A Single Rose review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 September 2021 - Tuesday

End of The Guardian Review | A Single Rose review

       End of The Guardian Review

       As Heloise Wood reported at The Bookseller, Guardian Review bids farewell after nearly 20 years.
       They present it more as a restructuring -- "From next week you can find even more agenda-setting literary journalism in the exciting new Saturday magazine where there will be new columns as well as long-standing favourites in the new Books section" -- but too often these things lead to less coverage. Recall the grandly-announced New York Media to Triple Books Coverage Across Sites Including Vulture and the Cut from a couple of years ago, which lasted ... about a week.
       We hope for the best .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       A Single Rose review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Muriel Barbery's A Single Rose, just out from Europa Editions in the US and Gallic Books in the UK.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 September 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links