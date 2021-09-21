the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 September 2021
End of The Guardian Review | A Single Rose review
- Tuesday
End of The Guardian Review | A Single Rose review
End of The Guardian Review
As Heloise Wood reported at The Bookseller, Guardian Review bids farewell after nearly 20 years.
They present it more as a restructuring -- "From next week you can find even more agenda-setting literary journalism in the exciting new Saturday magazine where there will be new columns as well as long-standing favourites in the new Books section" -- but too often these things lead to less coverage.
Recall the grandly-announced New York Media to Triple Books Coverage Across Sites Including Vulture and the Cut from a couple of years ago, which lasted ... about a week.
We hope for the best .....
A Single Rose review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Muriel Barbery's A Single Rose, just out from Europa Editions in the US and Gallic Books in the UK.
