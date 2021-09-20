Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Single Rose



Muriel Barbery



French title: Une rose seule

Translated by Alison Anderson

B : shows a decent delicate touch in much of the telling, but ultimately too facile

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Devoir . 5/9/2020 Manon Dumais Le Figaro . 9/9/2020 Alice Develey Le Monde . 9/10/2020 Monique Petillon

From the Reviews :

"Épousant la mécanique d’un rituel, empreint d’une sobre sensualité, le récit initiatique de cette femme déracinée transcende la romance conventionnelle au profit d’une célébration de la vie et de la force de la nature." - Manon Dumais, Le Devoir

The complete review 's Review :

A Single Rose begins with the central character, Rose, waking up in the house of her father, Haru, in Japan -- a world away from her French home. Her father recently died, and she has come here to settle his estate. She never met the man whom her mother had left before her birth (and, of course, now it is too late). She knew only the bare outlines -- "She knew his name, knew she was rich. Her mother had occasionally spoken about him, indifferently" -- and had never been in contact with him.

This void in her life seems to have had a profound effect on her: we are told, early on, that: "At the age of forty, Rose had not really lived". It seems to be the general impression of her: out later with some friends of her father's:

"He says you look even more dead than your father," Paul translated.

"Charming," she murmured.

"Completely frozen," he specified.

Keisuke laughed, twittered on as he looked at her.

"He thinks its good karma, that you have to die a first time in order to be truly born."

"Life always ends up crushing us," she said. "What's the point of trying, since we're in prison ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 September 2021

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Muriel Barbery was born in 1969.

