the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 September 2021

11 September: Translation credit | New Hungarian works | Thomas-Mann-Preis


11 September 2021 - Saturday

Translation credit | New Hungarian works | Thomas-Mann-Preis

       Translation credit

       In The Guardian Jennifer Croft explains Why translators should be named on book covers.
       As she notes, they often aren't -- offering also this striking example:
Since the 2016 launch of the redesigned [International Booker Prize], not one of the six winning works of fiction has displayed the translator’s name on the front. Granta didn’t name Deborah Smith there; Jonathan Cape didn’t name Jessica Cohen; Fitzcarraldo didn’t name me; Sandstone Press didn’t name Marilyn Booth; Faber & Faber didn’t name Michele Hutchison. At Night All Blood is Black by David Diop, 2021’s winner from Pushkin Press, doesn’t name Anna Moschovakis on its cover, although its cover does display quotes from three named sources.
       There are publishers that do name the translator on the cover -- though only a few do so as a matter of course. Meanwhile, many still bury the name in small print on the copyright page .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       New Hungarian works

       At hlo they offer an overview of some of the New Releases in Hungarian -- Fall 2021.
       Always interesting to see what the current scene is locally in foreign markets -- and maybe we will eventually see some of these in English too.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Thomas-Mann-Preis

       They've announced the winner of this year's Thomas Mann Prize, and it is Norbert Gstrein; see, for example, the Börsenblatt report.
       This (and its predecessor-prizes) has an impressive list of previous winners, including future Nobel laureates Elias Canetti (1969), Günter Grass (1994), and Peter Handke (2008).
       Several of Gstrein's works have been translated into English, including two, not so long ago, by Quercus.
       He gets to pick the prize up on 14 December.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


