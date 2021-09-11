the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 September 2021
11 September:
Translation credit | New Hungarian works | Thomas-Mann-Preis
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 September 2021
- Saturday
Translation credit | New Hungarian works | Thomas-Mann-Preis
Translation credit
In The Guardian Jennifer Croft explains Why translators should be named on book covers.
As she notes, they often aren't -- offering also this striking example:
Since the 2016 launch of the redesigned [International Booker Prize], not one of the six winning works of fiction has displayed the translator’s name on the front.
Granta didn’t name Deborah Smith there; Jonathan Cape didn’t name Jessica Cohen; Fitzcarraldo didn’t name me; Sandstone Press didn’t name Marilyn Booth; Faber & Faber didn’t name Michele Hutchison.
At Night All Blood is Black by David Diop, 2021’s winner from Pushkin Press, doesn’t name Anna Moschovakis on its cover, although its cover does display quotes from three named sources.
There are publishers that do name the translator on the cover -- though only a few do so as a matter of course.
Meanwhile, many still bury the name in small print on the copyright page .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
New Hungarian works
At hlo they offer an overview of some of the New Releases in Hungarian -- Fall 2021.
Always interesting to see what the current scene is locally in foreign markets -- and maybe we will eventually see some of these in English too.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Thomas-Mann-Preis
They've announced the winner of this year's Thomas Mann Prize, and it is Norbert Gstrein; see, for example, the Börsenblatt report.
This (and its predecessor-prizes) has an impressive list of previous winners, including future Nobel laureates Elias Canetti (1969), Günter Grass (1994), and Peter Handke (2008).
Several of Gstrein's works have been translated into English, including two, not so long ago, by Quercus.
He gets to pick the prize up on 14 December.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 September 2021)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links