

the complete review - fiction

Last Words on Earth



by

Javier Serena



Spanish title: Últimas palabras en la Tierra

Translated by Katie Whittemore

Our Assessment:



B+ : a neatly done passionate-artist portrait

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 1/6/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"This is a wonder." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Last Words on Earth opens with one of its narrators explaining, about the central figure in the novel: "I'll call him Ricardo, Ricardo Funes, although that isn't his real first name, or last". In fact, as readers surely very quickly realize -- and as the Roberto Bolaño-story-title ('Últimas atardeceres en la tierra' / 'Last Evenings on Earth')-echoing title already suggested -- 'Ricardo Funes' is closely based on, if not identical to, Roberto Bolaño

There are some nominal differences: Ricardo is from Peru, rather than Chile, and his greatest works are titled Tráfico DF and The Aztec (rather than, say, The Savage Detectives and 2666), but, for almost all of Serena's intents and purposes, Ricardo is Bolaño. Their life paths are more or less identical, having left their politically repressive homelands for Mexico City in their youths (where they founded a literary movement, and dedicated themselves to poetry) before then moving to Spain, where they lived for the last decades of their lives. Both married and had two children, and each struggled as a (prolific) writer before finally achieving great success -- their lives then cut short by a terminal illness (liver disease in the case of Bolaño, a lung disease in the case of Ricardo).

Serena's novel has several narrators. It first alternates between sections narrated by Fernando Vallés, "an established, prestigious novelist whose books had already been translated into several languages" who befriended Ricardo in Spain, and Ricardo's wife, Guadalupe Mora. The final section then is narrated by Ricardo Funes -- a retrospective account from the afterlife.

Ricardo is obsessed with writing, devoting himself as much as possible and eventually essentially entirely to it, a great, constant flood flowing forth even as he struggles to get any of it published, success long limited to winning small prizes in local literary contests. Both Fernando and Guadalupe describe a man who dedicates himself practically entirely to literature, driven by a rare fire and passion -- even as he long receives little validation for his work. The persistent lack of success does wear Ricardo down at times -- so, for example, at one point he ruefully and slightly bitterly imagines himself at best recognized as a "posthumous poet".

Ironically, it is only the diagnosis of his terminal illness -- "The dynamite that finally blew up the dam that had held back my torrents of fury and frustration and vestigial hope like nothing else" -- that proves truly liberating:

His sickest years were his best ones. Only then was he able to rule out the possibility that he would have to succumb to a salaried job, as well as avoid the horror of municipal writing contests, that great lottery for aspiring writers that was so hard to bear.

He talks about what he writes as if it had really happened, and he writes what actually happened as if it were made up: he stirs it all together until there's not an uncontaminated ingredient in the pot.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 September 2021

About the Author :

Spanish aithor Javier Serena was born in 1982.

