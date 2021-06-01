|
Last Words on Earth
a neatly done passionate-artist portrait
The complete review's Review:
Last Words on Earth opens with one of its narrators explaining, about the central figure in the novel: "I'll call him Ricardo, Ricardo Funes, although that isn't his real first name, or last".
In fact, as readers surely very quickly realize -- and as the Roberto Bolaño-story-title ('Últimas atardeceres en la tierra' / 'Last Evenings on Earth')-echoing title already suggested -- 'Ricardo Funes' is closely based on, if not identical to, Roberto Bolaño
His sickest years were his best ones. Only then was he able to rule out the possibility that he would have to succumb to a salaried job, as well as avoid the horror of municipal writing contests, that great lottery for aspiring writers that was so hard to bear.Now he truly writes in a frenzy -- completing The Aztec: "in scarcely twenty days, hardly stopping to shower or drink coffee, more likely to eat standing up than at a table" -- and finds himself: "the most widely-read and acclaimed author of his generation".
Ricardo travels widely then to literary gatherings and book-events he now finds himself invited to -- though also, as it turns out, extensively to meet up with a sort of shadow-twin, the poet Domingo Pasquiano, "his closest friend from his Mexico days", whom Ricardo calls: "The world's greatest poet", even as his works are truly ephemeral -- single-use, as it were.
The arc of Bolaño's life and career is well-known, and Serena similarly makes Ricardo's clear from the beginning, Fernando Vallés pointing out right at the start that he was now, after his death, "universally admired", despite his long early struggles to establish himself. Both Fernando and Guadalupe knew him for most of his years in Spain, including the long, hard ones where he seemed to be making no headway. The novel is a portrait of the artist -- complete then with a Bolañoesque reminiscence-story by the dead author himself.
As another friend of Ricardo's notes about him and his work:
He talks about what he writes as if it had really happened, and he writes what actually happened as if it were made up: he stirs it all together until there's not an uncontaminated ingredient in the pot.For all the focus on Ricardo's obsession, his writing itself is largely absent from Last Words on Earth (with the exception, of sorts, of his then telling his own posthumous story). Indeed, Serena is much more focused on the man -- and his relationships. In Pasquiano, he offers another 'ideal' writer -- one who never achieves the success Ricardo did. Unlike Ricardo, Pasquiano remained true to poetry -- and that in its most rarefied state, something that Ricardo continued to deeply appreciate; in a sense, Pasquiano continued to anchor him and his own work in the shared past that shaped him. It's a neat little idea, and Serena develops it well.
The devoted Guadalupe and their strong union and mutual understanding are also nicely sketched out. For all his passion about literature, Ricardo is not truly single-minded: Serena presents someone who is as passionate about his wife, children, and friends as he is about his writing; indeed, Serena highlights this, and so Ricardo isn't a flat, two-dimensional character existing entirely on and for the page, but rather very convincingly human. Life feeds his art, a case Serena makes very convincingly: Ricardo is not an abstract artist but very much flesh and blood and feeling -- with his death-sentence then heightening his, and the reader's, awareness of this.
It's a neat little trick, in a way, how Serena turns all this. Ricardo's own writing can remain absent in part because, inevitably, the reader reads Bolaño's into it; we can believe in Ricardo's achievement because it so closely mirrors the real-life figure's. Of course, tying his character so closely to Bolaño is also limiting, but on the whole the trade-off here seems worth it.
Serena writes fluidly and well -- and manages a Bolañoesque feel not only to the character but also to his voice, not least in the second part of the novel, presented entirely as recounted by Ricardo. Some of the Bolaño echoes are particularly effective -- not least the portrayal of just how chain-smoking Ricardo is, right down to the cigarette dangling from his lips when he says his vows in one of the marriage-ceremony scenes. There's a bit of danger of the book floundering too much in all its (and especially Ricardo's) exuberance; terminal illness does help in tempering that some, but Serena never really tamps it down; Last Words on Earth is meant to be a feel-good novel, and is perhaps a little too obviously so.
The Bolaño-connection remains something of a distraction throughout, as it's hard to know whether the reader should simply fully commit to it and take Last Words on Earth as a (barely) à clef novel, or try to see Ricardo as a separate and distinct (if obviously Bolañoesque) figure. But regardless and whichever way you take it, it's a good and well-told story.
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 September 2021
Spanish aithor Javier Serena was born in 1982.
