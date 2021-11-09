|
Night Train
Our Assessment:
B : nice little sampler of Snijders' distinctive short fiction
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
"Everything has a story", A.L.Snijders begins his story 'Story', and even though Night Train only offers a few dozen of the thousands of very short works he wrote one can see how he seems to have indeed made one out of almost everything he considered.
As translator Lydia Davis explains in her Introduction, Snijders began writing newspaper columns in the 1980s, and out of these evolved what he called his zeer korte verhalen -- 'very short stories' --, zkv's for short; she notes that: "to date there are eleven collections and a staggering total of over 3,000 stories".
(The date of to-date is unclear here: a bilingual version of much of this collection was published in the Netherlands in 2016; it's unclear whether or not the Introduction dates from then/that; there do now appear to be twelve published collections, but since Snijders passed away in the summer of 2021 the final total number of zkv's, whatever it is, has been reached.)
Much later I made a virtue out of necessity, I began to write very short stories and noticed that brevity could be 1) technical in nature -- few conjunctions, little explanation, trust in the reader's autonomous cerebration -- and 2) substantive.Many of the pieces read like brief, personal reflections, on experiences and memories -- to the extent that Davis admits: "I was sure, from the beginning of my acquaintance with Snijders's stories, that they were all true, taken with no changes from his life, only shaped in small ways" -- though Snijders himself insisted to her that: "no, in only about two hundred of the stories is there no fiction at all".
The melding of reality into fiction and vice versa is already introduced in the appropriately-chosen opening piece, 'Story (3)', in which someone recounts a story from his life for the narrator:
I know it, I say, it's a story by Anton Chekhov, you're telling me a story by someone else. I know, he says, I know that story by Chekhov, but I did not read it until my own adventure was in the past. It was a shock that I had lived in a story by someone else. Do you think Chekhov invented it ? With writers you never know, I say.The mix and overlap of the real and the invented, and the back and forth between them, is central to much of the writing -- typically, for example, he at one point notes in a story: "I could have invented this, but I did not, I read it in the paper". An explanation is offered in the story 'Notes', in which two of his students tell him they want to visit his house:
I said no. They asked why not. I said that you shouldn't go looking for reality, that as much as possible you should leave room for the imagination.So too most of the pieces present a slice of reality, but filtered and refracted through the imagination. (So too, in 'Notes', the students nevertheless come to his home .....)
Presented matter-of-factly -- a sense the short sentences reïnforce -- there's also a sly, dry humor to much here, as in 'Soup Bowl', when he is with his young grandson:
I lift him up, and, my plan is to talk a little about a poem by Ezra Pound, in order to sway his thoughts. He is just four years old, but with poetry you can't begin too early.Appealing, too, is that there's nothing preachy here, as Snijders' pieces are observational rather than judgmental; as he explains in 'Message': "I live without messages".
All in all, it makes for an enjoyable little collection of quite varied pieces, striking in some of the unusual leaps Snijders makes in and among them.
Lydia Davis' (relatively) lengthy Introduction is also of considerable interest, as she describes how she came to translate Snijders, and her approach to the translation itself, from a language she originally barely knew. There's a lot about process here, and the Dutch language, as approached by someone previously unfamiliar with it -- quite fascinating in its own right. (Translation comes full circle in the story 'Wool Cap' where a friend writes a haiku on a napkin -- in English, with both Snijders and the friend then translating it into Dutch; in the text, Davis presents the Dutch translations in Dutch, but then also glosses them in the endnotes.)
The endnotes also helpfully explain many of Snijders' references; presented just as notes (i.e. not marked in the text proper) they are also completely unobtrusive.
Night Train is a nice little sampler of Snijders' distinctive variation on a kind of 'flash fiction' -- though especially given Davis' discussion of her engagement with the language a bilingual edition, with the Dutch originals facing the English translation, might have been preferable. (Of course, you can always seek out Grasses and Trees, published by Afdh Uitgevers.)
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 September 2021
Dutch author A.L.Snijders lived 1937 to 2021.
