the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 August 2019
11 August:
9mobile Prize For Literature | Annie Ernaux profile | Duanwad Pimwana Q & A | Das Leben der Wünsche review 17 years of the Literary Saloon
11 August 2019
- Sunday
9mobile Prize For Literature | Annie Ernaux profile
Duanwad Pimwana Q & A |
Das Leben der Wünsche review 17 years of the Literary Saloon
9mobile Prize For Literature
I've mentioned the issues with the former Etisalat Prize for Literature, more recently known as the 9mobile Prize For Literature (most recently here), but, hey, they finally got around to announcing ... last year's winner.
Not yet at the official site, last I checked, but still .....
As, for example, Jayne Augoye writes in the Premium Times, Nigerian writer Ayobami Adebayo wins 2018 9mobile Literature Prize, as Stay With Me, by Ayòbámi Adébáyò, gets the prize.
See also the Vintage publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
Annie Ernaux profile
In The Guardian Angelique Chrisafis has a profile, Abortion, sex and family secrets: Annie Ernaux, France's great truth teller.
Works by Annie Ernaux have been appearing in English for quite a while, but it's great to see her finally getting the attention she deserves.
Duanwad Pimwana Q & A
At PEN Lily Philpott offers The PEN Ten: An Interview in Translation with Duanwad Pimwana, the Thai writer with two books now out in English translation (I have both and should be getting to them ...).
Admirably, the interview is presented in both the Thai it was conducted in and Mui Poopoksakul's translation.
Das Leben der Wünsche review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Thomas Glavinic's 2009 novel, complete review Das Leben der Wünsche -- not yet translated into English
17 years of the Literary Saloon
The was started in 1999, so the site is already twenty years old, but today is the seventeenth anniversary of the first post at this later-added Literary Saloon; glad to see you're still reading it .....
complete review
