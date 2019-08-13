|
Tough Justice
Our Assessment:
B : brisk and pretty basic, with a few nice touches -- if not quite as much of the language-acrobatics as usual
The complete review's Review:
Tough Justice is a two-part novel in which San Antonio mostly goes it all alone -- no trusty (or comic) sidekicks helping him (or getting in the way) this time.
The set-up practically demands it: the Detective Superintendent of the Special Branch goes deep undercover, and the story begins with an extended account of his winning over the trust of the criminals the police is concerned with.
"Well, you go on playing the game to the bitter end."And so he keeps on investigating, trying to hunt down both the kidnap victim -- an important foreign scientist -- and the people behind it all. He gets some nice surprises regarding that, in one of the books nicer twists -- and also finds that whoever is behind this is willing to go to great extremes to make sure the trail goes cold. As San Antonio tries to get information, he finds any useful informer is quickly and permanently dealt with before he can learn anything; his own escapes continue also to be by the narrowest of margins. And all this also means that Sofia is potentially in danger .....
San Antonio's thrillers are mainly about the wordplay and the language, but this one -- at least in translation -- doesn't go nearly as far as most. Translator Cyril Buhler once again gets in the spirit of things -- including with what are surely his own additions ("With a temperature of 28 degrees Centigrade inside the hut (work it out for yourselves in Fahrenheit or give up trying to look as if you wanted to join the Common Market)") -- but, with a few exceptions, it falls a bit short of the usual San Antonian excess (which is what San Antonio is all about). On the other hand, it's a more solid thriller, plot-wise, than some of what he gets up to, even if it takes its time in getting there. A few nice twists -- especially San Antonio finding himself, like the reader, surprised that things aren't quite what they seemed -- help make for a solid if unexceptional quick read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 13 August 2019
French author Frédéric Dard (1921-2000) is best known for his 'San-Antonio' novels.
