Thugs and Bottles



by

San Antonio



French title: Du brut pour les brutes

Translated by Cyril Buhler

Our Assessment:



B : zips along nicely with the exuberant wordplay, if ultimately falling short, plot-/satisfaction-wise, in this translation/edition

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Thugs and Bottles is one of the (many) novels Frédéric Dard wrote as, and in the voice of, San-Antonio, the police Superintendent with a literary bent. Also called 'San-An' or simply 'San-A', he's a sharp policeman who stands in contrast to his underlings, especially near polar opposite sidekick Detective Sergeant Bérurier:

Bérurier !

The unique, extraordinary, ubiquitous Berry. Berry with his cheeks, his greasy hat, his ill-shaven beard, his gaze dulled by rough red wine; Berry the beefer, Berry the beast, Berry the bully, Berry the Baron of B.O., as deaer to me as life and job rolled into one.

How d'ye like that simile, eh ? I'm being particularly careful about style these days, pruning and repruning. That way, the day I get elected to the Academy of French Letters those spiteful, envious journalists will have nothing to protest about.

So Berry starts in with exercise B in the Muscling Manual. You can find it just after the introduction by Professor Mickey Finn of the Assault and Battery Faculty of the College of Clubberee. Berry gives him the whole chapter on Gilliganery, including his own personal comments on the graphs and colour illustrations.

Igor's façade is flying right ... left ... and centre. The blows rain, the scorchers shower ... The Rusky reefs in his mainsail and waits for the cyclone to pass. After all, he's been spending some time in Siberia and has seen a storm or two ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 April 2019

About the Author :

French author Frédéric Dard (1921-2000) is best known for his 'San-Antonio' novels.

