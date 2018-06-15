Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Gravediggers' Bread



Frédéric Dard



French title: Le pain de fossoyeurs

Translated by Melanie Florence

Our Assessment:



B+ : quick and simple, cuts to the heart

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 23/8/2018 Barry Turner

From the Reviews :

"Dard is one of those writers whose moments of tension are so acute as to make the reader almost shout out for the story to reach its climax. This tale of love and hate will leave you gasping." - Barry Turner, Daily Mail

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Gravediggers' Bread is a quick, three-act story. It is narrated by Blaise Delange, down on his luck after spending two years abroad in a job that never turned into anything; he returned to France: "out of money and out of work", and it's to apply for a salesman job that he's ventured into the provinces. Of course, the position is filled by the time he gets there. It's the story of his life, as he has it -- and that attitude is part of his problem, as a friend complains:

You'll never get anywhere with an attitude like that, Blaise ! You've got a loser's mentality. You delight in renunciation ... The more life kicks you in the backside, the happier you are. A masochist, that's what you are.

This strange couple concealed a mystery, and I was eager to find it out.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 September 2018

About the Author :

French author Frédéric Dard (1921-2000) is best known for his 'San-Antonio' novels.

