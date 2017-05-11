Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The King of Fools



by

Frédéric Dard



French title: La pelouse

Translated by Louise Rogers Lalaurie

Our Assessment:



B : perhaps too implausible, but good fun

The complete review 's Review :

The King of Fools is narrated by Jean-Marie Valaise, a sales representative for office adding machines for an American firm in Europe, and it begins with him idling on the Côte d'Azur. It was meant to be a getaway with longtime girlfriend Denise, with whom he has been together for six year, but they had had a spat and -- as was their routine, once or twice a year -- split up, with Valaise deciding nevertheless to go it alone down south, rather than cancelling the trip. But he's not enjoying it all that much -- and admits:

I experienced a feeling of intense disenchantment that left me weak and vulnerable.

It was an insane plan, but since the beginning of this whole business I had followed the path of madness at every turn.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 May 2017

About the Author :

French author Frédéric Dard (1921-2000) is best known for his 'San-Antonio' novels.

