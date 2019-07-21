the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They auctioned off a bunch of stuff from The Plot Against America (etc.)-author Philip Roth's estate yesterday.
A lot of furniture and household stuff went under the hammer -- down to the patio furniture -- and fairly little that's literature-related.
At least most of the stuff went for more than the estimates (the television stand -- despite being in: "good condition used, sturdy" and: "From the Roth Living Room" ! -- was one of the few real bargain items).
There were three typewriters up for auction: an Olivetti Lettera 32 with Case (estimate: US$300-500; sold for $17,500), and two IBM Selectric IIs, the first of which had an estimate of US$100-150 (seriously, what were they thinking ?) and sold for $5,000, the second of which had an estimate of US$150-250 and sold for $4,800
I remind you that nearly a decade ago Cormac McCarthy's Olivetti went for US$254,500 .....
In the Nikkei Asian Review Max Crosbie-Jones reports on Found in translation: Thai literature reaches West.
("West" here means "English", sigh .....)
Finally, a trickle of Thai works is appearing in the US/UK -- notably two by Duanwad Pimwana (I have both, and should be getting to them) -- but there's still a long way to go.
Among the interesting observations:
Prabda [Yoon] said the fact that all but one of the recent releases were translated by Mui [Poopoksakul] is as worrying as it is impressive.