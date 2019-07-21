the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 July 2019

21 July: Philip Roth estate auction | Translation from ... Thai


21 July 2019 - Sunday

Philip Roth estate auction | Translation from ... Thai

       Philip Roth estate auction

       They auctioned off a bunch of stuff from The Plot Against America (etc.)-author Philip Roth's estate yesterday.
       A lot of furniture and household stuff went under the hammer -- down to the patio furniture -- and fairly little that's literature-related. At least most of the stuff went for more than the estimates (the television stand -- despite being in: "good condition used, sturdy" and: "From the Roth Living Room" ! -- was one of the few real bargain items).
       There were three typewriters up for auction: an Olivetti Lettera 32 with Case (estimate: US$300-500; sold for $17,500), and two IBM Selectric IIs, the first of which had an estimate of US$100-150 (seriously, what were they thinking ?) and sold for $5,000, the second of which had an estimate of US$150-250 and sold for $4,800
       I remind you that nearly a decade ago Cormac McCarthy's Olivetti went for US$254,500 .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation from ... Thai

       In the Nikkei Asian Review Max Crosbie-Jones reports on Found in translation: Thai literature reaches West. ("West" here means "English", sigh .....)
       Finally, a trickle of Thai works is appearing in the US/UK -- notably two by Duanwad Pimwana (I have both, and should be getting to them) -- but there's still a long way to go.
       Among the interesting observations:
Prabda [Yoon] said the fact that all but one of the recent releases were translated by Mui [Poopoksakul] is as worrying as it is impressive.
       And good to see a (small) nod to Marcel Barang and his efforts with Thai Fiction in Translation.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


