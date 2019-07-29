the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
Literary Saloon
the literary weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
BookRiot
Con/Reading
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the
complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 August 2019
1 August:
Rentrée littéraire previews | James Tait Black Prizes at 100 | Programming note
go to
weblog
return to main archive
1 August 2019
- Thursday
Rentrée littéraire previews | James Tait Black Prizes at 100
Programming note
Rentrée littéraire previews
The big annual French flood of books, the rentrée littéraire, gets going soon, and previews and highlight-lists have started appearing, selecting from the 524 novels -- the fewest in twenty years -- that are coming out; see also the various articles at franceinfo.
Babelio ranks Les livres les plus attendus de la rentrée littéraire de septembre 2019 -- which does have the advantage of listing quite a lot of them.
Vogue has a handful of titles in Rentrée littéraire 2019 : les livres les plus attendus, while 20 minutes has a more extensive listing, in Nothomb, Moix, Adam... On connaît déjà les livres les plus attendus de la rentrée littéraire.
More to follow soon, no doubt.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
James Tait Black Prizes at 100
The James Tait Black Memorial Prizes celebrate their hundredth anniversary this year, with this year's prizes to be announced at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on 17 August.
Fiction judge Alexandra Lawrie now offers an historical overview in How James Tait Black Memorial Prizes have rocked the literary world for 100 years in The Scotsman.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Programming note
Posting here at the will be more sporadic through the first three weeks of the month, with occasional post-less days (like tomorrow) -- but ultimately I do still expect to get to as much news, and as many reviews, as usual.
Literary Saloon
Sorry for any inconvenience.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 July 2019)
archive index
- return to
top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links