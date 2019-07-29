the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

1 August 2019

1 August: Rentrée littéraire previews | James Tait Black Prizes at 100 | Programming note


1 August 2019 - Thursday

Rentrée littéraire previews | James Tait Black Prizes at 100
Programming note

       Rentrée littéraire previews

       The big annual French flood of books, the rentrée littéraire, gets going soon, and previews and highlight-lists have started appearing, selecting from the 524 novels -- the fewest in twenty years -- that are coming out; see also the various articles at franceinfo.
       Babelio ranks Les livres les plus attendus de la rentrée littéraire de septembre 2019 -- which does have the advantage of listing quite a lot of them.
       Vogue has a handful of titles in Rentrée littéraire 2019 : les livres les plus attendus, while 20 minutes has a more extensive listing, in Nothomb, Moix, Adam... On connaît déjà les livres les plus attendus de la rentrée littéraire.
       More to follow soon, no doubt.

       James Tait Black Prizes at 100

       The James Tait Black Memorial Prizes celebrate their hundredth anniversary this year, with this year's prizes to be announced at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on 17 August.
       Fiction judge Alexandra Lawrie now offers an historical overview in How James Tait Black Memorial Prizes have rocked the literary world for 100 years in The Scotsman.

       Programming note

       Posting here at the Literary Saloon will be more sporadic through the first three weeks of the month, with occasional post-less days (like tomorrow) -- but ultimately I do still expect to get to as much news, and as many reviews, as usual.
       Sorry for any inconvenience.

previous entries (21 - 31 July 2019)

