Das Leben der Wünsche
The name of the protagonist of Das Leben der Wünsche -- Jonas -- is the same as that of the main character in Glavinic's previous novel, Night Work, and a following one, Das größere Wunder, and the books also all have a love-interest named Marie in common, but the world of each of these different; 'Jonas' is more a template for exploring extreme scenarios than a recurring specific character.
Verstehen will ich. Ich verstehe nämlich nichts. Habe nie etwas verstanden und werde nie etwas verstehen. Ich will wissen. Unbedingt, ja !Jonas works at an advertising agency, 'Three Sisters' -- a job he's adequate at, but no more, and a work environment that is laid back, to say the least; as the novel progresses, the agency seems to be falling apart a bit -- though it's substantial enough to totter on despite that. Jonas is married, to Helen, and they have two sons, of pre-school and early school age; the marriage is a reasonably well-functioning one, and while Jonas is no paragon -- things tend to slip his mind, and he doesn't always agree with Helen's ways of doing things -- he's a fairly invested father who handles the kids quite well (when he doesn't flee the house, as he admittedly does rather often, leaving them with a sitter). He does also have a dark secret on the side: the affair he's been having with Marie, whom he is passionately in love with. There's a man in her life, too, and a young child, and neither is willing to pull the trigger and upend so many lives to be together, but the attraction is nearly overwhelming. They constantly text each other between their too rare meetings.
The wish-promising stranger told him to give the wishes time to unfold (and also that he couldn't wish for anything else), but the immediate changes are small. There are pleasant and surprising ones -- all of a sudden his stock portfolio is performing very well -- but there's only a limited amount that is tangibly different at first.
Catastrophe hovers over Jonas' world -- beginning with the distant and limited threat of an asteroid, on course for a near-miss (or maybe not ...) of the earth. But Jonas also witnesses more immediate disaster, right in front of him: car accidents, a man shot in a robbery, and one even more spectacular catastrophe that he avoids, consciously or subconsciously or inexplicably. Beyond that, there's a sense of doom, waves of end of days feel -- including a brilliant scene of the waters rising one night, and Jonas and others making their way through the completely flooded streets, only to wake the next day to a world returned to near normal (with a few open questions ...). (Extreme rising and falling waters recur in the novel's denouement as well, to similarly striking effect.) A constant reminder is also a former girlfriend of Jonas', whom he remains close to -- who is now terminally ill, eventually facing what should be her final days. There's also Jonas' dead father's empty apartment he continues to keep and visit, a reminder of and wallow in the past, another piece of almost pure atmosphere in a novel heavy with it.
The most dramatic change comes early on: Helen stands in the way of his happiness with Marie -- and Helen dies. It is not a clarifying situation: for the time being, Marie still has an intact family that she doesn't want to think about breaking up, and even aside from this relationship, Jonas finds himself still very much -- even increasingly -- at sea, haunted by the other experiences he has, by vivid nightmares -- including some that blend into real-life.
Glavinic builds this up quite well -- he's good with atmosphere, and manages some scenes of excellent (and sometimes disturbing) suspense. There are no easy answers for Jonas -- but so also not for the reader. And in the final section, Glavinic heads perhaps a bit too directly and obviously to resolution.
Still, overall, this is an interesting novel, refusing to take the obvious and easy routes and posing difficult questions -- without pretending to know (most of) the answers. Jonas can be somewhat annoying in his drift, indecisiveness, and tendency towards apparent aimlessness but his is still a reasonably interesting journey -- and quick and certainly varied enough to engage the reader.
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 August 2019
Austrian author Thomas Glavinic was born in 1972.
