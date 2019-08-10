Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Das Leben der Wünsche



by

Thomas Glavinic



Title: Das Leben der Wünsche Author: Thomas Glavinic Genre: Novel Written: 2009 Length: 318 pages Original in: German Availability: Das Leben der Wünsche - Deutschland

Das Leben der Wünsche has not yet been translated into English

Our Assessment:



B : fairly effective novel of life and its uncertainties

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A 15/8/2009 Felicitas von Lovenberg NZZ . 19/8/2009 Franz Haas Die Welt . 22/8/20109 Uwe Wittstock

From the Reviews :

" Das Leben der Wünsche ist die Geschichte einer fortwährenden Entäußerung. Ein großer Liebesroman und als solcher ein Glaubensbekenntnis. Ein Panikraum und ein Horrortrip aus nächster Nähe. Glavinic zeigt uns einen Mann, der sich selbst schon lange fremd geworden ist und der verzweifelt versucht, mit sich ins Reine zu kommen, Klarheit und Ruhe zu finden. (...) Dass es Glavinic gelingt, sein ungeheuerliches Sujet auf so konsequente, überzeugende Weise zu variieren und fortzuführen, noch dazu einen früheren Charakter zu zitieren, ohne sich im Geringsten zu wiederholen, bekräftigt seinen Rang als einer der bemerkenswertesten, innovativsten Schriftsteller seiner Generation -- und als einer der vielseitigsten." - Felicitas von Lovenberg, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





ist die Geschichte einer fortwährenden Entäußerung. Ein großer Liebesroman und als solcher ein Glaubensbekenntnis. Ein Panikraum und ein Horrortrip aus nächster Nähe. Glavinic zeigt uns einen Mann, der sich selbst schon lange fremd geworden ist und der verzweifelt versucht, mit sich ins Reine zu kommen, Klarheit und Ruhe zu finden. (...) Dass es Glavinic gelingt, sein ungeheuerliches Sujet auf so konsequente, überzeugende Weise zu variieren und fortzuführen, noch dazu einen früheren Charakter zu zitieren, ohne sich im Geringsten zu wiederholen, bekräftigt seinen Rang als einer der bemerkenswertesten, innovativsten Schriftsteller seiner Generation -- und als einer der vielseitigsten." - "Glavinic evoziert meisterhaft das Grauen in unschuldig banalen Situationen, das ungewollt Mörderische in scheinbar harmlos bösen Gedanken, und er staffiert Das Leben der Wünsche mit einem eindrucksvoll dichten Netz von symbolischen Unheimlichkeiten aus." - Franz Haas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





mit einem eindrucksvoll dichten Netz von symbolischen Unheimlichkeiten aus." - "Glavinic ist ein fähiger Erzähler, und es gelingt ihm, mit allerlei rätselhaften Andeutungen und überraschenden Wendungen auch dann noch für Spannung zu sorgen, wenn man das Erzählprinzip längst durchschaut hat. Ein wenig fad und schmalspurig kommt einem Jonas dennoch vor." - Uwe Wittstock, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The name of the protagonist of Das Leben der Wünsche -- Jonas -- is the same as that of the main character in Glavinic's previous novel, Night Work, and a following one, Das größere Wunder, and the books also all have a love-interest named Marie in common, but the world of each of these different; 'Jonas' is more a template for exploring extreme scenarios than a recurring specific character.

In Das Leben der Wünsche the extreme scenario is one of wish-fulfilment: the novel opens with a stranger approaching Jonas -- a stranger who knows personal details about him -- and offering him three wishes. Anything he wants. Jonas is unconvinced -- he reasonably assumes the guy is some nut -- but the stranger is obstinate. Among the things Jonas eventually admits to wanting is:

Verstehen will ich. Ich verstehe nämlich nichts. Habe nie etwas verstanden und werde nie etwas verstehen. Ich will wissen. Unbedingt, ja !



[I want to understand. Because I don't understand anything. I've never understood anything, and I never will. I want to know. Desperately, yes !]

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 August 2019

About the Author :

Austrian author Thomas Glavinic was born in 1972.

