The Journalists
Our Assessment:
B : reasonably good fun, though the comic-political mix is a bit odd
[Note: this review is based on the German original, but quotes are taken from the (unattributed) 1888 English translation; the original names are, however, retained (Adelheid rather than Adelaide; Conrad rather than Konrad).]
The Journalists is indeed well-populated with journalists, from two rival newspapers: the Union and the Coriolanus, with the battle of the day the upcoming local elections, as both newspapers are closely aligned with particular parties and political priorities (the Union, liberal-modernizing; the Coriolanus, conservative-reactionary).
The election is for the city House of Representatives; in these only rudimentarily democratic times (the play is from the mid-nineteenth century) votes are limited to a hundred electors.
I have learned from Blumenberg to write in all directions. I have written left and again right. I can write in all directions.That doesn't correspond to Conrad's journalistic ideals -- his response: "I see you have a character" is not meant as a compliment -- but eventually Schmock does prove useful (and he does get properly rewarded for it -- allowing him also to move on to more suitable employment).
The Journalists is a comedy, but the political dealings and trickery feel all too true to life -- and surprisingly contemporary, including regarding the role of the (politically-aligned) press. However, with little discussion of the significance of power -- elected or otherwise -- and with both men standing for election here considered upstanding, fine men by one and all (with only the Colonel briefly blinded about Oldendorf by his hurt pride), the stakes and consequences are almost incidental. Only regarding those a bit more behind the scenes does the ugly picture of political manipulation come into better focus; disappointingly, too, there's no debate about how very much money talks here. (The Union is sold -- but it doesn't come as much of a surprise who the buyer ultimately winds up being.)
Among the interactions where The Journalists is most successful is in the love story between Conrad and Adelheid; the more central one between Ida and Oldendorf, on the other hand, feels almost boringly long decided on, with the Colonel's outburst and cruel choice -- "Forget him, or forget that you are my daughter", he barks at Ida -- obviously just a reaction in the heat of the moment, and little doubt that sense, and romance, will win the day.
The Journalists -- phenomenally popular in its times -- is a fine play, with entertaining scenes, solid dialogue, decent suspense, and comic relief that holds up even today. Still, it feels a bit light and inconsequential, with the happily resolved love-matches -- though they are not really at the forefront of most of the play -- more the point than any debate about journalism or politics. The journalism-in-practice twists -- how both sides get what they want -- are amusing, but there's not really enough of this either to see the play as a real insider-look at the profession.
Solid, overall, but slight.
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 August 2019
German author Gustav Freytag lived 1816 to 1895.
