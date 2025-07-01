the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 July 2025

1 July 2025

Writing Australia


1 July 2025 - Tuesday

Writing Australia

       Writing Australia

       Creative Australia has launched a new body today, Writing Australia, to support and promote "the Australian literature sector" and "the development of markets and audiences for Australian literature" -- with A$26 million to spend over the next three years
       See also Esther Anatolitis wondering in The Guardian, Writing Australia: can the new national literature body make a real difference for authors ?

