the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 July 2025
1 July:
Writing Australia
1 July 2025
- Tuesday
Writing Australia
Writing Australia
Creative Australia has launched a new body today, Writing Australia, to support and promote "the Australian literature sector" and "the development of markets and audiences for Australian literature" -- with A$26 million to spend over the next three years
See also Esther Anatolitis wondering in The Guardian, Writing Australia: can the new national literature body make a real difference for authors ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
