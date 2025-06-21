the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 June 2025
21 June:
Translation from ... Hong Kong | At the Louvre review
21 June 2025
- Saturday
Translation from ... Hong Kong | At the Louvre review
Translation from ... Hong Kong
In the South China Morning Post's PostMag, Karen Cheung finds: "much has changed over the past 10 years: demand for translated literature is booming and acclaimed publishers are picking up more works by Chinese-language writers from Hong Kong", in reporting on A new generation of translators bringing Hong Kong literature to the world.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
At the Louvre review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the recent collection of Poems by 100 Contemporary World Poets, At the Louvre.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
