the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 June 2025

21 June: Translation from ... Hong Kong | At the Louvre review


21 June 2025 - Saturday

Translation from ... Hong Kong | At the Louvre review

       Translation from ... Hong Kong

       In the South China Morning Post's PostMag, Karen Cheung finds: "much has changed over the past 10 years: demand for translated literature is booming and acclaimed publishers are picking up more works by Chinese-language writers from Hong Kong", in reporting on A new generation of translators bringing Hong Kong literature to the world.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       At the Louvre review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the recent collection of Poems by 100 Contemporary World Poets, At the Louvre.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


