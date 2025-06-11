the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 June 2025
Cats in Japanese fiction | Nepali-Chinese literary exchange | Wilde West review
11 June 2025
Cats in Japanese fiction
At Metropolis Jessie Carbutt considers the pressing question: Why Are There So Many Cats in Japanese Fiction ?
Surely Sōseki's I am a Cat deserves more attention in any such overview .....
Nepali-Chinese literary exchange
At Republica they report that 13 Nepali literary works to be translated into Chinese, reporting on a bilateral agreement between Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and China's National Administration of Press and Publication
Along with the titles to be translated into Chinese:
13 Chinese books have been selected for translation into Nepali.
These include Reading Guide for Xi Jinping Thought, Seventy Years of New China, The Origins of Chinese Civilization, and A Brief History of Ancient Chinese Architecture.
Those lucky Nepali readers, finally getting access to the Reading Guide for Xi Jinping Thought .....
Wilde West review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Walter Satterthwait's 1991 novel, Wilde West -- yes, featuring Oscar Wilde on his 1882 US lecture tour.
