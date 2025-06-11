the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 June 2025

11 June: Cats in Japanese fiction | Nepali-Chinese literary exchange | Wilde West review


11 June 2025 - Wednesday

Cats in Japanese fiction | Nepali-Chinese literary exchange | Wilde West review

       Cats in Japanese fiction

       At Metropolis Jessie Carbutt considers the pressing question: Why Are There So Many Cats in Japanese Fiction ?
       Surely Sōseki's I am a Cat deserves more attention in any such overview .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Nepali-Chinese literary exchange

       At Republica they report that 13 Nepali literary works to be translated into Chinese, reporting on a bilateral agreement between Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and China's National Administration of Press and Publication
       Along with the titles to be translated into Chinese:
13 Chinese books have been selected for translation into Nepali. These include Reading Guide for Xi Jinping Thought, Seventy Years of New China, The Origins of Chinese Civilization, and A Brief History of Ancient Chinese Architecture.
       Those lucky Nepali readers, finally getting access to the Reading Guide for Xi Jinping Thought .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Wilde West review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Walter Satterthwait's 1991 novel, Wilde West -- yes, featuring Oscar Wilde on his 1882 US lecture tour.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


