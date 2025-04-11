

Tawada Yoko



Title: Exophony Author: Tawada Yoko Genre: Non-fiction Written: 2003 (Eng. 2025) Length: 168 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Exophony - US Exophony - UK Exophony - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US)

Voyages Outside the Mother Tongue

Japanese title: エクソフォニー

Translated by Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda

B+ : far-ranging and nicely thought-provoking

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 11/4/2025 .

From the Reviews :

"Playful and erudite, these essays offer valuable insights into Tawada’s own writing and her readings of classic world literature. This leaves readers with a lot to ponder." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Japanese-born author Tawada Yoko famously writes in both Japanese and German, a rare example of the truly bilingual writer. (While there are many writers who have switched languages, and quite a few who write in two languages but tend towards writing fiction in one and non-fiction in the other, Tawada has been strikingly successful (and productive) in writing in both languages, both fiction and non (with some poetry thrown in for good measure).)

In Exophony Tawada explores the many facets of writing in different languages, based on her own experiences but also looking beyond these. The collection is divided into two parts. The first is titled: 'Voyages Outside the Mother Tongue', with each of the twenty pieces tied to some locale, from Dakar to Gainesville (Tawada has gotten around, a lot), and considers questions of language and of writing more generally. The second part focuses much more closely on the German language, the ten pieces there examples of her: 'Adventures in German'.

The pieces aren't full-fledged essay, but rather like short riffs on different facets of the subject(s), informed by her varied experiences and encounters. In the pieces in the first part, she is generally somewhere 'away': at conferences, symposia, giving lectures in some foreign environment, often also in a country where the language is not one she writes in, or sometimes even one she knows. Often, she is in the company of writers from a variety of other countries; unsurprisingly, language is practically always an issue.

The question of identity -- national and linguistic -- comes up, Tawada noting that there are surprisingly few exophonic German authors, despite many who live, for a time (like Thomas Mann) or completely (like W.G.Sebald) abroad, while many writers from other countries who live in Germany have taken to writing in German. As to identity, she is baffled when asked whether she writes: "as a German or a Japanese person", as she does not see identity tied to place in that way. (Meanwhile, she amusingly notes that: "Americans have never asked me whether I consider myself German or Japanese. Instead they ask why I don't write in English".)

A recurring complain is about the widespread use of loan words in Japanese, with Tawada noting how much (slightly adapted) English has crept into modern Japanese usage, and she wonders: "if taking a laissez-faire approach to language is always wise". (I'm amused by the use of 'laissez-faire' here .....) She notes that even the use of some Latin lettering is now often found in Japanese texts (rather than a phonetic rendering in katakana), with words like 'CD' or 'T-shirt' -- and:

When my friends look at the books I've written in Japanese, it bothers me that these are the words that stand out to them, because they are the only words they can read. That's why I decided that none of my characters will ever wear T-shirts or listen to CDs anymore. It's actually quite inconvenient. The other option, of course, would be to double down and use even more English words, so that pointless words like T-shirt and CD won't stand out as much.

I'd secretly hoped to escape the world of distorted Katakana loan words and immerse myself in the beautiful world of Kanji -- only to discover that Kanji were themselves simplified and distorted versions of Chinese. The more I thought about it, the more the Japanese language in which I write and think in every day began to seem like some fake thing bought on the black market.

I'm not interested in studying lots of languages. To me, more than the languages themselves, it's the space between languages that's most important. Maybe what I really want is not to be a writer of this or that language in particular, but to fall into the poetic ravine between them.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 June 2025

About the Author :

Tawada Yoko (多和田葉子) was born in Tokyo in 1960 and moved to Germany when she was 22. She writes in both Japanese and German.

