the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 June 2025

1 June: Raymond Queneau | New Story of the Stone review


1 June 2025 - Sunday

Raymond Queneau | New Story of the Stone review

       Raymond Queneau

       At Mining the Dalkey Archive -- which you hopefully check out regularly -- Chad W. Post writes about: 'A literary treasure and seven categories introducing the works of an Oulipian master', in Where to Start with Raymond Queneau -- an extensive overview.

       Several works by Queneau are under review at the complete review:        You can guess which are my favorites .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       New Story of the Stone review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of An Early Chinese Science Fiction Novel by Wu Jianren, New Story of the Stone, coming out from Columbia University Press.

       Yes, this is a sequel (of sorts) to Cao Xueqin's eighteenth-century classic, The Story of the Stone, one of the greatest of all novels. New Story of the Stone isn't anywhere in the same league -- little is -- but it is very good to see this in English, and it is also of interest as a novel of modern China, then (around 1900) and now.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


