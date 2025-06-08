Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Stéphane Mallarmé



First published posthumously, as Le «Livre» de Mallarmé (1957), ed. Jacques Scherer

(1957), ed. Jacques Scherer Translated and with an Introduction by Sylvia Gorelick

This is the first complete translation of the work, but a significant amount was also published in Azure (2015), translated by Blake Bronson-Bartlett and Robert Fernandez

Our Assessment:



(-) : almost 'unreadable', in the traditional sense, but still fascinating, and presented in a lovely edition

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Book presents in English the pieces of the grand work that Stéphane Mallarmé began working on in 1866 and never completed. As translator Sylvia Gorelick notes in her Introduction, Mallarmé's ambitions shifted over the years -- including, early on:

In 1871, the Book takes the form of a multivolume opus, in which each tome will represent a different mode of inquiry and literary genre. He writes to Cazalis: "My work is no longer a myth. (A volume of Tales, dreamed. A volume of Poetry, glimpsed and crooned. A volume of Criticism, be it what was once called the Universe, considered from a strictly literary point of view.) In short, the mornings of twenty years."

The

two alternatives of a same subject, — either this, or that —

(and not treated therefore, historically — but

always intelluectually,

2 books

one book, having

and at each one a

double interpretation

Read.

all is there





because it is not

over

—it cannot be

— the cities were

— the —

all that futile

collapsed —

because

The Book, true to its concept, has no discernible beginning or end. Its movement is not linear, but differential and transversal. A reading method that is open to experimentation is thus called for.

a book neither begins nor ends: at most it

pretends

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 June 2025

French author Stéphane Mallarmé lived 1842 to 1898.

