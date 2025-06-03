Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

A Fictional Inquiry



by

Daniele Del Giudice



general information | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Lo stadio di Wimbledon

Translated by Anne Milano Appel

A Fictional Inquiry was made into a film, Le stade de Wimbledon (2001), directed by Mathieu Amalric

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealing literary quest(ion)-tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

In A Fictional Inquiry, the unnamed narrator chronicles a quest. It opens with him on his way to Trieste -- not quite there yet, and the train having broken down; it's typical of the novel that the approach to a destination is halting, the final part of it completed in an unexpected way, as the narrator follows another passenger and they walk on the tracks the last bit to the station. Typical too is a kind of reserve the narrator maintains, not blurting out what he's after and what he hopes to get out of it:

During the last stretch I dodge a couple of indirect questions about why I've come here. I don't want to talk about it and in any case I haven't arrived yet.

"What is it you want to know about him ?"

"Why he didn't write."

I chose the most salient issue, in any case.

"How did he hit upon the fact of not writing ?" I ask. "I mean the fact that he only wrote in private."

He himself understood it ... that everything is naught; he realized that in the end he wouldn't leave so much as a trace. Nothing. Writing, he didn't write anything. Oh yes, I have those three little books. They're of no use. Had they been published while he was a live, he would never have shown his face again, he would never have left the house. All that remains of him are the friends who loved him, and in whom he still exists, like myself.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 June 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Daniele Del Giudice lived 1949 to 2021.

- Return to top of the page -