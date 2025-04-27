Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Ways of Paradise



by

Peter Cornell



Notes from a Lost Manuscript

Swedish title: Paradisets vägar: noter till ett förlorat manuskript

Translated by Saskia Vogel

With numerous illustrations

The Ways of Paradise is presented as the critical apparatus to a(n apparently) lost work. A short Preface by Peter Cornell explains that: "Almost every day for more than three decades" the (unnamed) author of these notes could be seen "absorbed in his studies, in reverie" in the reading room of the National Library of Sweden, where:

It was said that he was occupied with an uncommonly comprehensive project, a work that -- as he once disclosed in confidence -- would reveal a chain of connections until then overlooked.

radically new modes of reading are suggested. The reader was to abandon the rigidity of linear reading for 'a new way of reading, concurrent'. The reader could begin at the start or at the end of the work. And the pages, according to an intricate system, could be reordered so that new combinations and contexts of meaning would ever be arising. As such, The Book had neither a beginning nor an end, no fixed meaning, only perpetual circulation

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 April 2025

Peter Cornell was born in 1942.

