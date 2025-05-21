the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 May 2025

21 May: International Booker Prize | il Premio Strega Europeo | Sami Rohr Prize | ny journal of books closes down | Sakina's Kiss review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 May 2025 - Wednesday

International Booker Prize | il Premio Strega Europeo | Sami Rohr Prize
ny journal of books closes down | Sakina's Kiss review

       International Booker Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's International Booker Prize, and it is Deepa Bhasthi's translation of Banu Mushtaq's Heart Lamp.
       I have a copy of this, but haven't gotten to it yet (it's a story-collection ....) but this does help push it up some on the to-read pile; meanwhile, see the And Other Stories publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       il Premio Strega Europeo

       They've announced the winner of this year's il Premio Strega Europeo, an Italian prize for the best European work to appear in translation, and it is The Bee Sting, by Paul Murray.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Sami Rohr Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature -- a US$100,000 prize --, and it is Your Presence is Mandatory, by Sasha Vasilyuk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       ny journal of books closes down

       As Publishers Weekly reports, the new york journal of books, which came online in 2010, has closed shop -- indeed, the site already seems to be gone in its entirety, leaving only the Internet Archive-d pages, the most recent one being from 23 April. (So, yeah, sorry about all those now-dead links to reviews that you'll find on the complete review's review-pages; there are quite a few that were to nyjb reviews .....)
       Publishers Weekly reports site founder Ted Sturtz as saying: ""Our actual undoing was not publishing industry conditions," Sturtz stressed. "It was the current tariff war"", as:
The NYJB, which was free to the public, relied on Amazon commissions and Google Adsense for revenue, Sturtz said. The wide-ranging tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last month, he explained, "transform[ed] consumer behavior so that these revenues entirely collapsed. This was so quick and breathtaking that we in a very short we time saw our revenues sink from a surplus to a fraction of our costs."

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Sakina's Kiss review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Vivek Shanbhag's Sakina's Kiss, now also out in editions in the US (from McNally Editions) and the UK (from Faber).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 May 2025)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2025 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links