the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 May 2025
21 May:
International Booker Prize | il Premio Strega Europeo | Sami Rohr Prize | ny journal of books closes down | Sakina's Kiss review
21 May 2025
- Wednesday
International Booker Prize | il Premio Strega Europeo | Sami Rohr Prize
ny journal of books closes down | Sakina's Kiss review
International Booker Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's International Booker Prize, and it is Deepa Bhasthi's translation of Banu Mushtaq's Heart Lamp.
I have a copy of this, but haven't gotten to it yet (it's a story-collection ....) but this does help push it up some on the to-read pile; meanwhile, see the And Other Stories publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
il Premio Strega Europeo
They've announced the winner of this year's il Premio Strega Europeo, an Italian prize for the best European work to appear in translation, and it is The Bee Sting, by Paul Murray.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Sami Rohr Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature -- a US$100,000 prize --, and it is Your Presence is Mandatory, by Sasha Vasilyuk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
ny journal of books closes down
As Publishers Weekly reports, the new york journal of books, which came online in 2010, has closed shop -- indeed, the site already seems to be gone in its entirety, leaving only the Internet Archive-d pages, the most recent one being from 23 April.
(So, yeah, sorry about all those now-dead links to reviews that you'll find on the complete review's review-pages; there are quite a few that were to nyjb reviews .....)
Publishers Weekly reports site founder Ted Sturtz as saying: ""Our actual undoing was not publishing industry conditions," Sturtz stressed. "It was the current tariff war"", as:
The NYJB, which was free to the public, relied on Amazon commissions and Google Adsense for revenue, Sturtz said.
The wide-ranging tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last month, he explained, "transform[ed] consumer behavior so that these revenues entirely collapsed.
This was so quick and breathtaking that we in a very short we time saw our revenues sink from a surplus to a fraction of our costs."
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Sakina's Kiss review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Vivek Shanbhag's Sakina's Kiss, now also out in editions in the US (from McNally Editions) and the UK (from Faber).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
