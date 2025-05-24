Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - epic

The Labyrinth of Fortune



by

Juan de Mena



Spanish title: Laberinto de Fortuna

Translated and with an Introduction by Frank A. Domínguez and Ryan D. Giles

This is a bilingual edition, with the Spanish original facing the English translation; the Spanish text has largely been modernized

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine edition and translation of an impressive and significant work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Mod. Lang. Notes* . (20:3) 3/1905 H.A.Rennert Nueva Rev. Fil. Hisp.* . (44:2) 1996 J.Santibáñez Escobar RCEH* . (7:2) Winter/1983 Dawn Smith

(* review of an earlier Spanish edition)

From the Reviews :

"While in a few cases it is hard to see why (in the absence of variants) the editor has chosen a particular reading, such an examination as we have been able to make shows that this text is a vast improvement upon the older printed ones. It is a very scholarly and painstaking performance, such as the known competency of M. Foulché-Delbosc and his intimate acquaintance with the poem would lead us to expect from him. Indeed it is not at all likely that we will have ever a better edition of the Laberinto than this one." - Hugo A. Rennert, Modern Language Notes





than this one." - "El Laberinto de Fortuna de Juan de Mena es, tal vez, la obra literaria más importante del siglo xv castellano. Varias son sus particularidades. Por un lado, constituye uno de los poemas cortesanos más logrados entre los que tienen una clara intencionalidad política. Valiéndose de la alegoría, Mena crea un texto de doble lectura: si abiertamente exalta al rey Juan II, entre líneas lo critica y levanta al condestable Alvaro de Luna, como el personaje central en el gobierno de Castilla. Por otro lado, el Laberinto marca el punto culminante en los intentos de renovación lingüística del momento. Mena, prefigurando al también cordobés Luis de Góngora, intenta elevar el castellano a la dignidad del latín, al incorporar cultismos, arcaísmos y construcciones latinizantes." - Julia Santibáñez Escobar, Nueva Revista de Filología Hispánica





de Juan de Mena es, tal vez, la obra literaria más importante del siglo xv castellano. Varias son sus particularidades. Por un lado, constituye uno de los poemas cortesanos más logrados entre los que tienen una clara intencionalidad política. Valiéndose de la alegoría, Mena crea un texto de doble lectura: si abiertamente exalta al rey Juan II, entre líneas lo critica y levanta al condestable Alvaro de Luna, como el personaje central en el gobierno de Castilla. Por otro lado, el marca el punto culminante en los intentos de renovación lingüística del momento. Mena, prefigurando al también cordobés Luis de Góngora, intenta elevar el castellano a la dignidad del latín, al incorporar cultismos, arcaísmos y construcciones latinizantes." - "Cummins also provides an expanded bibliography, more extensive textual notes and a useful selection of extracts from the main sources for the work, set out with cross-references to the text. The edition is both scholarly and practical and deserves to enjoy success not only as a text for students but also as a work of reference." - Dawn Smith, Revista Canadiense de Estudios Hispánicos

The complete review 's Review :

Translators Frank A. Domínguez and Ryan D. Giles note in their Introduction that Mena's The Labyrinth of Fortune is: "undeniably the most important [Castilian] work of the fifteenth century and has long been considered a classic"; remarkably, however, this is the first translation of the work into English (and it does not seem to have been translated widely into other languages either). Domínguez and Giles suggest that: "Its length, complexity, and form are the probable reasons it has not been translated until now".

The Labyrinth of Fortune is a Dantesque tour, the poet guided by Divine Providence who reveals the world to him from on high, and then the wheels in the 'House of Fortune' "that represent the workings of fate in the past, the present, and the future", following then the seven successive planetary 'Orders' of the wheel of the past with its examples of human (mis)conduct and action (much like Dante's circles).

The poem has three hundred eight-line stanzas, of: "mostly twelve syllable verses that generally rhyme ABABBCCB". As the translators explain:

The style and meter of The Labyrinth are impossible to reproduce. We have opted instead to create a prose translation that closely approximates the meaning of the stanzas but disregards Mena's meter and the hyperbata. We also do not attempt to replicate his rhyme scheme, line length, accentual pattern, or caesura, although we graphically distribute the translation over eight lines that, for the most part correspond to the sequence of verses in the Spanish text.

Already in the sixteenth century, readers criticized Mena's excessive Latinate diction, hyperbata (changes in word order), frequent allusions to classical or medieval figure, and stresses that often conflicted with the normal accentuation of a word.

Sanad vos los reinos de aqueste recelo,

¡o príncipe bueno, o novel Augusto,

o lumbre d'España, o Rey mucho justo!



It is up to you to heal the kingdoms of this distrust --

Oh good prince ! Oh new Augustus !

Oh light of Spain ! Oh king ever just !

Vi más a Sócrates tal que lo temo,

con la ponzoña mortal que bevía,

y vi a Pitágoras que defendía

las carnes al mundo comer por estremo.



I also saw Socrates as I feared,

with the poisonous draft he was drinking,

and I saw Pythagoras strongly forbidding

the world from excessive consumption of meat.



trágicos, líricos, elegïanos,

cómicos, sátiros, con heroístas,

y los escritores de tantas conquistas

cuantas nacieron entre los humanos.



tragic, lyrical, elegiacal,

comic, satirical, and heroic poets,

and the writers of as many conquests

as could be made by humankind.

Como las telas que dan las arañas

las leyes presentes non sean atales,

que prenden los flacos viles animales

y muestran en ellos sus lánguidas sañas.

Las bestias mayores, que son más extrañas

pasan por ellas, rompiendo la tela,

así que non obra vigor la cautela

si no contra flacas y pobres compañas.



Let present-day laws not be

like the cobwebs spun by spiders,

for they capture the weak, vile animals

and inflict their languid cruelties on them.

The larger beast, which are rarer,

pass through them, tearing the web;

therefore, rigid regulation is ineffectual

except against weak and poor classes of people.

This may be one of the reasons why the message of The Labyrinth is couched in a style that Mena had used before but that here serves an additional purpose: the poem's unusual syntax, Latinisms, and neologisms shift the attention of its readers away from what is said to how it is said, thereby veiling its meaning and diffusing the virulence of Mena's censure.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 May 2025

:

About the Author :

Spanish author Juan de Mena lived 1411 to 1456.

