the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 March 2025
21 March:
NBCC Awards | Prix des cinq continents de la Francophonie | Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist | Perfection review
21 March 2025
- Friday
NBCC Awards | Prix des cinq continents de la Francophonie
Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist | Perfection review
NBCC Awards
The National Book Critics Circle has announced the winners of its 2024 awards, with Hisham Matar's My Friends taking the fiction awrd, and Gwendolyn Harper's translation of Pedro Lemebel's A Last Supper of Queer Apostles winning the Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize.
Prix des cinq continents de la Francophonie
They've announced the winner of this year's prix des cinq continents de la Francophonie, and it is Le rêve du pêcheur by Hemley Boum; see also the Gallimard publicity page.
Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize, "Awarded for the best published literary work in the English language, written by an author aged 39".
The only one of the six finalists under review at the complete review is Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon.
The winner will be announced 15 May.
Perfection review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Vincenzo Latronico's Perfection, recently out from New York Review Books (in the US) and Fitzcarraldo Editions (in the UK); it's also been longlisted for this year's International Booker Prize.
