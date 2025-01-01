Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Your Steps on the Stairs



by

Antonio Muñoz Molina



Spanish title: Tus pasos en la escalera

Translated by Curtis Bauer

Our Assessment:



B+ : well-done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El País . 25/3/2019 J.-C. Mainer TLS . 2/8/2019 E. Ordóñez Angulo

From the Reviews :

" Tus pasos en la escalera es una novela intensa, bien medida en su extensión y narrada en una prosa rica y fluida (pero nunca profusa), sabia en la administración de sus silencios y transiciones, siempre oportuna en la utilización de los inquietantes descubrimientos médicos que tanto tienen que ver con el relato. Recomiendo vivamente leerla de un tirón." - José-Carlos Mainer El País





es una novela intensa, bien medida en su extensión y narrada en una prosa rica y fluida (pero nunca profusa), sabia en la administración de sus silencios y transiciones, siempre oportuna en la utilización de los inquietantes descubrimientos médicos que tanto tienen que ver con el relato. Recomiendo vivamente leerla de un tirón." - "At first, Tus pasos en la escalera feels narrow and unappealing, despite glances at questions of burning relevance such as climate change and political populism. The language is heavy with cliché. Once the realization dawns that this style mirrors Bruno's character, however, it becomes easier to see the novel as an effective reflection of his tragic self-deceit -- and also, perhaps, of a universal fear of abandonment." - Emmanuel Ordóñez Angulo, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Your Steps on the Stairs is narrated by recently retired (well, he was let go from his job ...) Bruno, who has moved from New York City to Lisbon, where he is preparing an apartment they've apparently long owned for the arrival of his wife, the neuroscientist Cecilia, who has a job waiting for her at the Champalimaud Foundation's neuroscience laboratory:

We were in New York and now we're going to be in Lisbon. For the time being I'm in Lisbon. I'm using my time to make all the preparations for when Cecilia arrives.

She wanted to leave New York as soon as possible, resign from her lab position, accept one of the offers that came in from other places around the United States and Europe. She wanted to leave as soon as possible, including leaving everything behind

Even though we had been in the country for so many years we had become more foreign than ever in it and were not participants in its shame. We'd found ourselves in the city in the early days of Bush Jr., but no longer felt like staying in it during the Trump era.

I've moved to this city to wait for the end of the world.

Cecilia says that the brain processes an extremely limited part of the impressions sent to it by our senses, and that our senses themselves only capture some very partial areas of reality, which vary according to the species, so that at every moment and in every place there are several simultaneous worlds.

There isn't anything that is not an optical illusion. What you see is never the world as it is, neither near nor far away. You see a simulation that your brain constructs from a small number of visual impressions. The brain is locked in the darkness of its bone cave. It receives data from the optic nerve converted into electric impulses and interprets them by contrasting them with previous models it has on file. Everything you see is a mirage.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 March 2025

Official site

Antonio Muñoz Molina at books and writers

See Index of Spanish literature

About the Author :

Spanish author Antonio Muñoz Molina was born in 1956.

