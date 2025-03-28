Iddo Gefen



Hebrew title: מפעל העננים של גברת לילנבלום

Translated by Daniella Zamir

Mrs. Lilienblum's Cloud Factory is set largely in an out of the way locale in southern Israel, deep in the desert, hours away from Tel Aviv -- "basically the boondocks" --, called the Cliff. Boaz Lilienblum runs a lodge there, with help from son Eli, who finished his stint in the army a year earlier and is still uncertain about what to do with his life. The Cliff -- situated near an impressive crater -- does attract some tourists, notably those the locals call 'McMurphy tourists': "travelers who boarded planes and then traversed the country by bus in search of the tourist who had gone missing over a decade ago", Robert McMurphy.

Boaz's wife, Sarai -- the Mrs.Lilienblum of the title -- is a local school teacher (currently of robotics) who never finished her degree at Technion. She is an inveterate tinkerer with her head somewhat in the clouds and the novel opens with her being found in the desert after she had been missing for three days. A video surfaces from the time of her disappearance, showing her with what looks like a vacuum cleaner, hosing up sand which then forms a cloud over her head; she's apparently invented a way to transform sand into clouds. The video attracts attention -- including that of potential investors, and soon enough a start-up is launched, Cloudies, backed also by the woman with the largest house in the Cliff, the apparently very wealthy widow Hannah Bialika (who also enlists Eli to help her dream ...).

Eli's sister, Naomi, had escaped the Cliff as soon as she was able to, going to a boarding school and then starting a successful career, but she returns to the Cliff when her mother goes missing, and then sticks around to help with the start-up. The only person with much sense or understanding of business, her help is vital -- even as she also resorts to rather unscrupulous methods to keep the funding going.

It's Sarai, however, who is in charge -- though she has her own way of doing things. As one visiting businessman tells her:

"I've been in the business world for forty years, Mrs. Lilienblum, and I've never seen a company run like this. With completely arbitrary departments that seem no more than suggestions, and employees without the slightest relevant qualifications or experience," he said sternly. "If we're being honest with ourselves, what we've seen here is mostly chaos." He fell silent, and Eli cast an anxious glance at his mother. "But our world was born out fo chaos, and after visiting here today, I'm beginning to understand why. To create something new, you must first tear down the old, and that is something, Mrs. Lilienblum, you seem to know how to do better than any of us."

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 March 2025

:

About the Author :

Israeli author Iddo Gefen (עידו גפן) was born in 1992.

