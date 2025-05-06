the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
to e-mail us:

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 May 2025

11 May : Translation today | Oromay review


11 May 2025 - Sunday

Translation today | Oromay review

       Translation today

       In The Age Nell Geraets reports Google translate ? No thanks, these writers prove their human worth.
       Author Mariana Enríquez is quoted, noting:
Throughout her career, during which she has been translated into over 20 languages, she has never read a poor translation, though some are more surprising than others.

“For example, Spanish from Argentina can sound very commanding. To us, it sounds gentle, but not to others,” she says. “So, when I read a text in French, it sounds too ornamented sometimes. It’s not that the translation is bad; it just doesn’t sound like me.”

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Oromay review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Baalu Girma's 1983 novel Oromay -- a rare translation from the Amharic (apparently the first published by major publishers in the UK and US) that came out earlier this year.

       It's interesting to note that this was widely reviewed in the UK -- even the Daily Mail reviewed it ! -- but seems to have gotten no significant review coverage beyond the trades in the US. What gives ?

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


