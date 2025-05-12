Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Holy Innocents



by

Miguel Delibes



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los santos inocentes

Translated by Peter Bush

With a Foreword by Colm Tóibín

The Holy Innocents was made into a film in 1984, directed by Mario Camus

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : strong little novel of a slice of a specific kind of rural life in Spain still found not all too long ago

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ALEC . (7:1) 1982 L.T.González del Valle

From the Reviews :

"Si bien Los santos inocentes centra su atención en seres humanos que malamente subsisten, si bien la obra no se preocupa de problemas transcendentales en un sentido tradicional, no por ello deja de carecer la narración de cierta envergadura. (...) En Los santos inocentes se observa una exaltación de los valores del hombre primitivo, preocupación muy comun en las obras de Delibes. También en consonan cia con otras del mismo escritor, esta novela demuestra el dominio que su creador tiene del lenguaje coloquial del mundo rural de Castilla." - Luis T. González del Valle, Anales de la literatura española contemporánea

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Holy Innocents is set in Franco-era Spain; in his Foreword, Colm Tóibín mentions that: "There are moments when the novel could be set in medieval Europe", but despite the largely almost feudal-system-like background and dynamics, the novel is clearly set in (relatively) modern times: characters drive Land Rovers, and a mention of the Vatican Council (obviously the second one) dates the action to at least the later 1960s. Set in rural Spain, the novel features two very distinct social groups: the 'señoritos' and their families, and those who toil for them, an impoverished, un(der)educate class. As translator Peter Bush helpfully sums up in his footnote explaining what a "señorito" is -- the term is constantly used in the novel --:

A "señorito" is the son of a wealthy landowner who doesn't have to work and can spend his time hunting, drinking, and living in leisure while ordering his social inferiors about.

Azarías rambled on from dawn to dusk, and at night he never even slept, just walked around coughing, and he'd start whining like a dog until sunrise, when he'd peer into the yard, dribbling, his pants around his knees

that's all very well, but don't you go raising your voice at me, I deserve a medal for putting up with your brother-in-law for sixty-one years, do you hear me ? this is a fine time to be giving charity to an imbecile who shits all over the place and, to make matters worse, pees on his hands before plucking my woodcocks, I mean, it's completely disgusting

this girl knows absolutely nothing about anything, and her father is poorer than a pig, so how could she ever take First Communion properly ?

it's the ideas they promote, they're saying they should be treated as people, and that's just ridiculous, you see that with your own eyes, but they're not to blame, the blasted Council is to blame for sowing unrest

said haughtily, from now on, Paco, you will address me as Señorito Iván, I'm not a child, for Iván had just turned sixteen, and shorty Paco apologized, and from then on it was Señorito Iván here and Señorito Iván there, because, of course, Iván was almost a man

Delibes put much thought into the novel form itself.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 May 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Spanish author Miguel Delibes was born in 1920 and died in 2010.

- Return to top of the page -