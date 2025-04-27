the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 May 2025

1 May : V.Y.Mudimbe (1941-2025) | EBRD Literature Prize finalists | Bonjour Tristesse movie


1 May 2025 - Thursday

V.Y.Mudimbe (1941-2025) | EBRD Literature Prize finalists
Bonjour Tristesse movie

       V.Y.Mudimbe (1941-2025)

       African author and scholar V.Y.Mudimbe has passed away; see, for example, the obituary (presumably paywalled) in The New York Times.

       Several of his novels have been translated into English, though it's mainly the non-fiction that seems to be in print (e.g. The Invention of Africa (Indiana University Press), The Mudimbe Reader (University of Virginia Press), Africa and the Disciplines ( University of Chicago Press)).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       EBRD Literature Prize finalists

       The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has announced the three finalists for this year's EBRD Literature Prize, awarded for a: 'book of translated literary fiction translated into English and written originally in any language of a country where the EBRD currently invests by an author who is (or has been) a citizen of one of these countries':        The winner will be announced 24 June.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Bonjour Tristesse movie

       Françoise Sagan's Bonjour Tristesse was made into a film in 1958, directed by Otto Preminger and starring Jean Seberg, David Niven, and Deborah Kerr -- and now there's a new version out, directed by Durga Chew-Bose and starring Chloë Sevigny, Lily McInerny, and Claes Bang, which is coming to US cinemas tomorrow; see, for example, the Greenwich Entertainment publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


