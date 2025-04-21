the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 April 2025
21 April:
French-American Foundation Translation Prize finalists | Ellmann's Joyce review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 April 2025
- Monday
French-American Foundation Translation Prize finalists | Ellmann's Joyce review
French-American Foundation Translation Prize finalists
They announced the finalists for this year's French-American Foundation Translation Prize earlier this month; I had hoped they'd post the information at their site, but they still haven't gotten around to it .....
The only title under review at the complete review is one of the Non-Fiction finalists, Stéphanie Boulard and Timothy Lavenz's translation of Pascal Quignard's The Answer to Lord Chandos.
The winners will be announced next month.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Ellmann's Joyce review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of The Biography of a Masterpiece and its Maker by Zachary Leader Ellmann's Joyce, one of the year's most eagerly-anticipated literary biographies, coming from Harvard University Press.
(And, yes, that would be Richard Ellmann and his James Joyce.)
Not much review-coverage of this one yet (publication date is 6 May), but it will be getting a lot.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 April 2025)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links