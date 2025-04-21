the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 April 2025

21 April: French-American Foundation Translation Prize finalists | Ellmann's Joyce review


21 April 2025 - Monday

French-American Foundation Translation Prize finalists | Ellmann's Joyce review

       French-American Foundation Translation Prize finalists

       They announced the finalists for this year's French-American Foundation Translation Prize earlier this month; I had hoped they'd post the information at their site, but they still haven't gotten around to it .....
       The only title under review at the complete review is one of the Non-Fiction finalists, Stéphanie Boulard and Timothy Lavenz's translation of Pascal Quignard's The Answer to Lord Chandos.
       The winners will be announced next month.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Ellmann's Joyce review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of The Biography of a Masterpiece and its Maker by Zachary Leader Ellmann's Joyce, one of the year's most eagerly-anticipated literary biographies, coming from Harvard University Press.
       (And, yes, that would be Richard Ellmann and his James Joyce.)

       Not much review-coverage of this one yet (publication date is 6 May), but it will be getting a lot.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


