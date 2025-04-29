

The Innocent Libertine



by

Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette



French title: L'ingénue libertine

This work combines two earlier novellas by Colette, Minne (1904) and Le mariage de Minne (1905); the latter was then re-titled Les égarements de Minne

Previously translated by R.C.B., as The Gentle Libertine (1931) and by Antonia White, as The Innocent Libertine (1968)

Our Assessment:



B : charmingly frank

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev.* . 25/1/1931 . The N.American Rev.* . 4/1931 Herschel Brickell Sunday Times* . 15/9/1968 . Time* . 26/1/1931 .

From the Reviews :

"(T)he most mature, the most delicate and the wittiest book yet written by Colette (.....) Notwithstanding its lightness, The Gentle Libertine is actually a penetrating story of love, in adolescence and maturity. (...) No reader, certainly no Anglo-Saxon reader, would be likely to call The Gentle Libertine a great book, or an important one. (...) But in her chosen field, the analysis of the highly personal human emotions, few writers have been more subtle or more penetrating." - The New York Times Book Review





is actually a penetrating story of love, in adolescence and maturity. (...) No reader, certainly no Anglo-Saxon reader, would be likely to call a great book, or an important one. (...) But in her chosen field, the analysis of the highly personal human emotions, few writers have been more subtle or more penetrating." - "(A) frank book relieved of all possibility of offense by the delicacy with which it is handled. It is worldly-wise Colette at her most subtle, and that class of readers known as "sophisticated" will enjoy it." - Herschel Brickell, The North American Review





"All prize stuff, lucidly translated, full pf prying detail." - Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

First published in 1909, The Innocent Libertine is basically a one-volume version of two earlier novel(la)s by Colette, Minne (1904) and Les égarements de Minne (1905), originally published under her husband's name (simply: 'Willy'). The Prefaces to The Innocent Libertine by Colette and Willy discuss some of what went into: "This melding into a single volume", with Colette assuming full responsibility for the text (and noting that her reworkings included: "the suppression of that share of the original collaboration contributed by" her (by then former) husband). Translator Graham Anderson notes in his Introduction that: "Some passages of the original Minnes are removed", but The Innocent Libertine is not an extensively re-written version but rather simply a slightly edited one of the two earlier works -- not least in its abrupt leap from the one to the next.

The novel opens with Minne not yet fifteen years old, pretending to do her homework but in fact reading a sensational newspaper report headlined: 'Paris by Night', about an incident where: "two rival gangs met and literally massacred each other", leaving five dead. The fight was apparently over a woman -- or rather, a: "creature of barely sixteen" -- and Minne, living a sheltered life, closely watched over by her widowed (but still young, at thirty-three) mother, is easily carried away by the romantic drama of it all.

Minne daydreams of adult adventure and passion without much conception of what it might involve; she lusts without understanding what she feels. She becomes fixated on one of the chiefs of one of the gangs, Curly -- convincing herself then that a man she passes on the street daily, whom she calls the prowler, is in fact Curly -- and:

Minne's heart is all a-flutter, she no longer sleeps, she gets up at night to look for the shadowy figure of Curly beneath her window ... !

Loose strands of hair brush Antoine's chin, provoke a maddening itch which rushes through his whole body like a leaping flame ... to assuage it, still holding her wrists, he spreads her arms even wider, presses his body to hers and rubs himself against her in the manner of a young dog, ignorant and excited ...

He is crying for Minne, he is crying for himself as well, since she is lost, debased, marked forever with the stamp of degradation.

'There, it's done .... another one ! The third, and no success. I ought to give up.

' I mean, just look ! That lad, he's as nice as can be ! He almost faints with pleasure in my arms, and meanwhile there I am, waiting, saying: "Obviously, this isn't unpleasant ... but show me something better !"

I have slept with him and three other men, counting Antoine. And not one of them, not one, do you hear me, has given me the tinies taste of the rapture, whatever it was, that left them wrung out and half dead at my side. Not one of them has loved me enough to read the disappointment in my eyes, my hunger and thirst for the very thing I had given them !

'My God,' Minne sighs, 'why is nothing ever perfect ? You wait, you wait, it's like a powerful desire to weep surging through your body, and ... nothing happens ... !

Antoine is one of these incorrigible types. Every time he sees Minne he declares 'I love you !' nd it is true. It is an absolute truth, with no nuances, for ever.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 April 2025

Colette at books and writers

About the Author :

French author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette lived 1873 to 1954.

