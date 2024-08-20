

Precipice



by

Robert Harris



Our Assessment:

B : amazing (factual and documented) premise -- but the reliance on actual historical material also constrains the novel too much See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Independent A+ 21/8/2024 Nicholas Coleridge The Spectator A- 24/8/2024 Jonathan Boff The Telegraph B+ 20/8/2024 Jake Kerridge



From the Reviews :

"Robert Harris’s enthralling new novel may be one of his three best, and I write as someone who has read virtually all 16 of them. (...) Harris’s cleverness lies in his psychological sophistication, carrying the reader along the twists and turns of this dubious love story, while the greater drama of the war in the trenches, vast casualties and the disastrous landing at Gallipoli plays off stage. (...) Harris is masterful at authentic dialogue, across all classes. There is not a false note in this novel." - Nicholas Coleridge, The Independent





"Historical fiction is as little concerned with the past as science fiction is with the future. Both genres are ways of highlighting the preoccupations of the present, and Harris has always been attracted by the continuities of history as much as by the changes. One way to read Precipice is as a book about a self-indulgent Balliol-educated classicist with an eye for women who became prime minister. (...) Even if you’re fed up with 21st-century Whitehall farces, though, Precipice still offers a very good thriller which sails through the Downton Abbey test with the grace of a dreadnought cruising down the Channel. It feels realistic enough for us to suspend disbelief over the occasional bit of hokum, and makes us care enough about the characters to keep turning the pages." - Jonathan Boff, The Spectator





The complete review 's Review : Precipice is, rather amazingly, based on fact, as British prime minister (from 1908 to 1916) H.H.Asquith did indeed have an affair with Venetia Stanley, constantly exchanging letters with her, sometimes several a day -- and sharing government secrets with her along the way. Asquith's letters are preserved, and author Robert Harris presents may of them, in whole or in part, verbatim, building his novel around them. Harris notes that: "There were twelve deliveries a day in London in 1914", so a near-constant and almost immediate back and forth was, remarkably, possible back then (not so different from today's e-mail exchanges).

Venetia Stanley is twenty-six when the novel opens, and still unmarried. She comes from a wealthy family -- but: The Stanleys were an intellectual family, not at all conventional; eccentric even. Lyulph, her father, seventy-five and old enough to be her grandfather, had been a Liberal MP and a fellow of Balliol College, Oxford, until has announcement that he did not believe in God had obliged him to resign. He had inherited his title unexpectedly on the death of his elder brother, Henry, who had converted to Islam and had sat in the House of Lords as a Muslim peer. His younger brother, Algernon, was a plump and worldly Catholic bishop. Their nephew was the philosopher Bertrand Russell. (One can see why a novelist would be drawn to such figures; as pure invention such a family would almost seem too fantastical in a work of fiction.)

The novel begins on 2 July 1914, shortly after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, Europe spinning towards the First World War -- not least because the various alliances of the times force the leaders' hands: Unfortunately, the system is so intricate that once it starts it's almost impossible to stop. Now it's accelerating the very catastrophe it was designed to prevent. (But Winston Churchill -- "a man made for war", as Asquith notes -- is chomping at the bit at the thought of being able to play at war.)

As things heat up, and then as the war gets going, Asquith continues not only to express his longing feelings, but also to confide in Venetia and, in his letters, share information that should be secret, going so far as to even show and send her some of the top secret telegrams he receives; worse yet, he isn't all that careful about how he disposes of some of these. It gets to be a bit much for Venetia -- as she complains: "he tells me far more than I want to know". As she tells her other (and considerably more age-appropriate) suitor (and future husband) Edwin Montagu: Edwin, he writes to me three times a day. He sends me all manner of secrets -- documents even. You wouldn't believe it. It frightens me to have such things in my possession, and yet I don't know how to stop it. (Venetia does attract, and get involved with, curious types, as Montagu is also not exactly a romantic-ideal partner, though he does keep proposing to her.)

Harris does also introduce an entirely fictional character, Paul Deemer, a policeman who is recruited for a detail that's part of the War Office, charged now with seeking out possible German spies. Eventually, this leads him to look into possible leaks in the government -- with Asquith's rather too free hand with his letters to Venetia soon leading him to zero in on that affair. Soon his main job seems to be steaming open and photographing the letters that pass between the would-be couple -- and soon enough: "Intercepting her letters had become for him like following a character in a serialised novel".

The war and how it unfolds -- and the British strategic decisions -- of course form a significant backdrop here. Deemer has a younger brother who is soon at the front, and various relatives of both Venetia and Asquith are also in the military; all the characters of course worry about the consequences for those in harm's way. As leader of the nation, Asquith has significant strategic decisions to make as well -- and the distraction of Venetia certainly seems ... problematic.

The story allows Harris to present a Britain falling into a conflict that then swells into a huge morass, with the significant decision-makers and influencers in government -- Churchill and Lord Kitchener among them -- and their advice and actions also figuring prominently. Deemer -- and then Venetia becoming a nurse-trainee -- allow Harris to present a bit of the common-man angle, but for the most part this is a highest-society novel, with Venetia and Asquith, together and apart, moving in the most aristocratic of circles, including meals with the king. Amusingly, also, Asquith is able to move about in London and elsewhere quite freely because it's rare for anyone from the general public to recognize him.

Venetia's family and some friends know of the Prime Minister's devotion -- and Asquith's ambitious wife isn't pleased by just how deep his feelings about her are (though Venetia isn't the first younger woman he's been drawn to -- and husband and wife long ago stopped sleeping together) -- but on the whole the relationship seems little more than somewhat frowned upon. Still, the dangers to Asquith and his career are obvious -- and, as Deemer muses: He could see why the Prime Minister might be in love with her. But to share so many state secrets with a young woman less than half his age, to send them through the ordinary post, and to show her decrypted telegrams -- that was beyond love, surely ? That was a kind of madness. As Venetia tries to draw away, Asquith continues to cling to her; still, Venetia seems rather calm about it all -- wartime distractions of course help, and she figures (as she tells Montagu): "I expect it will all sort itself out". And, of course, it does.

The setting and story of Precipice are fascinating, but ironically the novel is somewhat constrained by Harris' reliance on actual historical documents -- Asquith's letters --, limiting how free he can be in his invention. A more (literally) documentary historical novel than most it is of course also limited by the facts, with readers knowing where this is all going and what will happen to the two leads. Harris gamely tries to add to the suspense with Deemer -- and many of the best sections are those involving this fictional character -- but can only insert him so far (though he has Deemer and Venetia's paths crossing more than once along the way), at times struggling with how to get him into the action and parts of the story. With Asquith's obsession both creepy and somewhat monotonous, the 'human' part of the real story is a bit bland too.

There is amazing material to work with here, from the piles of intimate correspondence to the world-historical events Asquith was so often at the heart of, and Harris does manage to fairly easily keep the action going well -- and yet in sum Precipice is somewhat underwhelming.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 August 2024

About the Author : British author Robert Harris, born in 1957, achieved international success with his first novel, Fatherland. He has been a correspondent for the BBC, and a columnist for the Sunday Times. - Return to top of the page - © 2024 the complete review



