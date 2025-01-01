Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Living and the Rest



by

José Eduardo Agualusa



Portuguese title: Os Vivos e os Outros

Portuguese title: Os Vivos e os Outros

Translated by Daniel Hahn

B+ : enjoyable and creative writers-and-writing focused novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian A 27/9/2023 John Self Le Monde . 7/3/2023 Gladys Marivat The Washington Post . 1/5/2025 Robert Rubsam

From the Reviews :

"Agualusa’s funny and lively tale turns increasingly ominous ahead of an explosive conclusion. I give it four stars -- and a half." - John Self, The Guardian





"« Presque » est le mot qui résume le mieux l’esthétique du roman. Rien n’est jamais sûr ici. La fin du monde est peut-être arrivée, toutefois les rencontres littéraires se poursuivent. Les invités continuent d’écrire, de lire les ouvrages des uns et des autres et de se raconter des histoires, se mettant au défi de distinguer les vraies des fausses. Peu à peu, la chaleur et l’océan liquéfient les frontières entre fantasme, rêve et réalité." - Gladys Marivat, Le Monde





"Agualusa is attempting to integrate quite a lot into his novel: individual perspectives and creative approaches from mythical storytelling and political parable to postmodern metafiction and postcolonial autofiction. His precisely controlled style works better for some than others. In the early going, he successfully sublimates political, cultural and human concerns into daily life; the home stretch becomes weighed down with incident, reducing potentially complex characters to their roles in varyingly effective melodramas." - Robert Rubsam, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The Living and the Rest is set on Ilha de Moçambique and covers seven days. It is 2019, and the first Ilha de Moçambique Literary Festival is to take place here but there is a big storm and on the first day those who have made it to the island, or were already there, find themselves cut off from the rest of the world, with even the phones and internet not working. As the short final chapter of The First Day sums up:

That is how it all begins: the night splitting open in a huge flash, and the island separating from the world. One time coming to an end, another beginning. Though nobody realized it then.

For a long time, European critics used to demand that we only wrote about Africa. The Africa they imagined. An African writer who opted, oh, I don't know, to write a novel about the Spanish Civil War would be considered a lunatic. Fortunately that's changed.

Some hotels have run out of fuel for their generators and without air conditioning it's almost impossible to breathe in the bedrooms, there's no beer on sale anywhere, etc.

“Calm down, people! It’s not the end of the world.”

Or maybe it is, she adds. The world is wiped out every moment. And every moment it re-begins.

(T)he island isn't paradise, or hell, it's purgatory. We'll never get out of this place till we've reconciled with one another, and especially with our ghosts.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 June 2025

About the Author :

Angolan author José Eduardo Agualusa was born in 1960.

