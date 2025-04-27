

The World's Greatest Detective

and Her Just Okay Assistant



Liza Tully



B- : plods along decently enough, but manages little more

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 18/4/2025 .

From the Reviews :

"Tully juggles a near-overload of characters and red herrings, but she pulls it off, largely thanks to Olivia's spirited first-person narration and the book's focus on her fraught mentor/mentee relationship with Aubrey." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The World's Greatest Detective and Her Just Okay Assistant is narrated by that 'just okay assistant', Olivia Blunt, and begins with her hiring-interview (which she arrives (one minute) late to, and which doesn't seem to go particularly well -- though obviously well enough, since she gets the job). Olivia's previous job was as fact-checker for an online news bureau, and now she is: "an assistant to the most famous PI in America !" Aubrey Merritt. The New York City-based Merritt Investigation Agency apparently specializes in high-profile crimes, but it isn't much of an apprenticeship for Olivia at first, with her spending almost all her time answering the phone and the like.

Finally, there's a case where Olivia's skills -- or at least her driver's license -- are called for, the investigation into a woman's death in Vermont. Olivia tells Merritt that she wants to help with the actual investigation, and so she gets a bit of a crack at the case as well.

The dead woman is Victoria Summersworth, and the client her daughter Haley. The police have concluded that it was suicide -- Victoria fell from her balcony, after celebrating her sixty-fifth birthday --, but Haley is convinced that it was murder. Victoria was the second wife of Warren -- who died tragically (and somewhat suspiciously ...) in a sailing accident; Warren had been fifty-one to Victoria's thirty when they married, and brought two children into the marriage, Neil and Lauren; Warren and Victoria had two more, Scott and Haley. The family owns and runs the "highbrow Wild Goose Resort" -- though not everyone is thrilled with what Victoria has done with it, Lauren complaining: "seven hundred gorgeous acres turned into a Disneyland of bad taste, with hordes of strangers tearing around in golf carts like they owned the place". For the past few years, Scott -- who has had some drug-addiction issues -- has been the general manager of the resort -- but apparently there are some financial irregularities at the otherwise successful-seeming business.

Victoria also had a new beau, Monty Draper, a somewhat dubious bridge champion, who had proposed marriage -- though she doesn't seem to have given him an answer before she died.

Olivia gets to tag along as Merritt does the rounds, of the (possible-)crime scene, as well as talking to all those who might provide some insight into what happened -- including coming to an arrangement with the local police. From the first, there's the question of whether it was murder or suicide -- though, just in case, Tully does toss in an absolutely clear-cut (and gruesome) murder in later along the way. There are, of course, quite a few family secrets -- and a long list of suspects, from which it is almost impossible to strike anyone: there are possible motives galore, and practically no one has a really solid alibi.

Olivia has also left her actor-fiancé in New York, and there's a bit of tension there; he's relatively understanding -- about her possibly missing his show, for example -- but distance, and Olivia constantly putting off calling her future mother-in-law, makes for conflicted feelings and a sense of guilt, weighing on Olivia's mind as she helps work the case.

The title of the novel, and the claim that, aside from being the 'world's greatest detective' Merritt is also: "the most famous PI in America" set the bar pretty high here, but for the most part Merritt remains quite a cipher for Olivia (and, as a consequence, the reader). There's little background Olivia can offer or unearth -- among the limited information readers get is that: "back in the eighties she'd been an assistant curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, before some kind of dustup there got her fired", but that doesn't prove relevant here (and we learn nothing more about it) -- and Merritt also tries, quite successfully, to keep her private life private. As to her detecting-skills, Merritt's questioning of possible witnesses and suspects in the interviews Olivia sits in on don't seem remarkably penetrating or sharp. Meanwhile, Olivia proves herself an 'okay' assistant, most of the time -- though she does tend to jump rather easily to conclusions, and speaks up rather more often than an assistant probably should.

For much of the novel, The World's Greatest Detective and Her Just Okay Assistant plods along as Olivia recounts pretty much her every step, with and without Merritt. There are suspects and motives left and right., and then that bonus murder muddying the waters. Then, towards the end, Tully switches gears some. First, after playing fair with readers so long, she falls back on the tired, unrevealed cliffhanger chapter ending twist:

I opened my laptop and pulled up the photo labeled "The Bungalow." I scrolled to Victoria's datebook, then to July twenty-ninth, the day of her party.

And there it was. The missing link.

The reading of the will is scheduled for this morning at ten o'clock. To avoid disrupting the resort's normal business, it will take place at the Bungalow. All the relevant parties will be there, as will Detective Jim Clemmons and a cadre of officers. I'll name Victoria's murderer then.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 June 2025

Berkley publicity page

About the Author :

American author Liza Tully (actually: Elisabeth Brink) was born in 1956.

